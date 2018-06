2 of 7 Kevin Mazur/MJ Memorial/WireImage

Queen Latifah

After Mariah's moving performance, Queen Latifah delivered a heartfelt message to all who were inspired by and loved Jackson from afar. "Somehow when Michael Jackson sang and when he danced, we never felt distant. We felt like he was right there, right before us." Latifah also shared how Jackson touched her life, "He let me know that as an African-American, you could travel the world."