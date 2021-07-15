These Comfy Italian Shoes Sold Out in 48 Hours, and Now They're Back in Stock
It's practically a fact that Europeans do things better. French pharmacy finds are a holy grail among supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors, German face creams have a lure (and effectiveness) to them that keeps people — like my mom! — coming back for decades, and the shoes, oh, don't even get us started about the shoes.
Birkenstocks, made in Germany, are so popular among the celeb set, they're basically Hollywood's all-time favorite comfort shoe. Italian shoe brand M.Gemi is another Euro favorite, with its footwear racking up thousands-long waitlists and selling out in record time. Case in point: M.Gemi's beloved Greta Clog that was so sought after, it sold out within 48 hours of its launch.
It's no secret the clogs are making a big comeback this year, with a slew of celebs, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner, wholeheartedly aboard the clog train. In fact, SJP has been wearing clogs for three decades (!!!), and her staunch support for the "ugly" shoe is already reason enough to take a pair out for a test drive yourself.
What makes M.Gemi's '70s-inspired Greta 100 percent worth a try is the fact that they're a bit more fashionable than your average clogs thanks to the colorful suede upper, the metal studs, and leather contrast padding, but they're just as comfortable. The shoes, which are handmade in Tuscany, have a genuine wood sole with a padded bottom (that means no loud clunking noises when you walk), as well as a padded insole for additional support.
"I love the funky vibe of a clog...but the loud 'clomp' they typically make has always made them unwearable to me. I decided it was time to design a shoe with all the style elements I love, but a more comfortable, quieter version," wrote Maria, M.Gemi's founder, about the Greta Clog.
Shoppers are big fans of the Greta, too. "Cute and super comfortable. I love that they have rubber bottoms — not noisy," one wrote. Another mentioned, "They are extremely lightweight and a pleasure to wear and walk in. Don't hesitate — you won't be sorry."
If you're looking for an easy going summer shoe that's comfortable but super on-trend, M.Gemi's Greta clog is it. Shop it below before it sells out again.
