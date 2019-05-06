This Mall Brand Is the 9th Most-Worn Designer at the Met Gala

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As A-list celebs, industry vets, and high profile patrons of the arts prepare their looks for tonight’s ‘Camp’-themed Met Gala, we can hardly wait to answer our age old question, “Who are you wearing?”

While we’re sure to see some of the year’s most anticipated designers (Gucci and Louis Vuitton come to mind), one of the most popular designers seen at the Met Gala is not what you’d expect. British-born fast fashion brand Topshop is the ninth most-worn brand among A-listers from the past five years.

Sales aggregation site Love the Sales analyzed half a decade’s worth of data and found that not only did the mall brand break the top ten, it beat out heavyweights like Gucci, Valentino, and Givenchy. In an equally surprising turn, the site also found that H&M ranked 17th on the list, ahead of Marchesa, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marc Jacobs.

The celeb-wearers of Topshop aren’t B-list types or background actors, that’s for sure. Stars like Candice Swanepoel, Sofia Richie, Behati Prinsloo, and Joan Smalls have all sported gowns by the contemporary clothing brand, and honestly, they looked just as polished as guests who showed up in outfits worth more than a new car.

In honor of tonight’s Campy activities, we’ve rounded up 5 Met Gala-worthy pieces from Topshop that are actually affordable. See our picks below, and shop more from the brand here.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $100; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $125; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $68; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $125; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $75; nordstrom.com