This $10 Accessory Is Trending in 2022, and It Was All Over the Met Gala

For the first Monday in May, Rodrigo wore a sparkling lavender Versace gown with sheer purple gloves, platform sandals, De Beers jewelry, and butterflies pinned to her signature long mane. Personally, the dress, while gorgeous, felt subtle for the Gilded Glamour theme of the evening, but the butterflies in her hair are something that scratched an itch in my brain. Now, all I can think about is what it would be like to walk down the street, run my fingers through my hair, and feel the wing of a butterfly hair clip pinned to the side. That level of dreamy is what I aspire to be, even if I'm just walking to the corner bodega.