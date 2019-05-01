The One Naked Dress That Pops Up at the Met Gala Every Year

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Every year, the Met Gala comes out with a different theme, meant to coincide with an exhibit at the museum: “Camp: Notes on Fashion," “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," etc. A few celebrities take the theme pretty seriously, showing up to the event in full-on fashion costumes. Others prefer to bend the rules, basically wearing whatever they want. That's likely why there's always some variety of naked dress in the crowd, and why, year after year, a star shows up in a feathered gown complete with a long train.

When Kim Kardashian wore a sheer feathered dress in 2015, everyone claimed she was copying Beyoncé, who wore a similar style a few years before. Kim defended her choice, saying the inspiration actually came from Cher's 1974 Met Gala look. Since then, even more see-through, feathered gowns have popped up on the red carpeted steps, and looking back, it might be the Met Gala's most popular trend. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Chrissy Teigen has worn different versions of "the dress" over the years.

Of course, we do have photographic evidence to back up our claim, proving this dress pops up at the Met Gala year after year.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore a Roberto Cavalli feathered naked dress at the 2015 Met Gala.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beyoncé wore a similar Givenchy Couture design in 2012.

Image zoom Ron Galella/WireImage

Cher was the one who helped start the trend with a Bob Mackie dress in 1974.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's 2018 Balmain option wasn't sheer, but it still had a long, feather train.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen's 2017 Met Gala Marchesa gown was very similar to Cher's version.

Image zoom J. Kempin/Getty Images

In 2017, Blake Lively brightened up the look with blue feathers, thanks to Atelier Versace.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Rita Ora's 2016 Vera Wang Collection gown was full of silver feathers.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Before Kim channeled Cher, Kirsten Dunst showed up to 2013's Met Gala in a feathered dress by Louis Vuitton.

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Another style icon, Demi Moore, also went with feathers in 2011, when she wore Prabal Gurung to the event.