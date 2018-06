1 of 8 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

The blazer is roomy, with wide lapels. The white shirt is tucked; the pants, loose. Have you ever seen any guy at the office dress this way? It’s not about a fascination with Mad Men–inspired retro; the fun here is loosening up the hallmarks of menswear. Though we tend to be sticklers for posture, the operative word is "slouch." The look is at its sexiest when it's a little rumpled up.



HOW TO WEAR IT

The more undone, the more you've done it right. Leave cuffs open, ignore the belt loops, peg the wide pants, or-even better-wear skinny pants that gleam or short shorts in a pop of color. Not in the mood for a button-down? Try a revealing camisole. Choose a shoe that's a riff on a man's oxford, loafer, or motorcycle boot. Get a big watch to wear as a bracelet. And whenever possible, walk with your hands jammed in your pockets.



Photos: (left to right) Bottega Veneta, Viktor amp Rolf, Salvatore Ferragamo, Narciso Rodriguez