5 Summer Dresses on Amazon That'll Still Arrive in Time for Memorial Day Weekend — Starting at $36
With Memorial Day weekend coming up in a few days, now is your last chance to get your outfits ready for the holiday. Regardless of what you have planned, the long weekend is a great time to pull out your favorite summer dresses. If you could use a new option or two, you're in luck: Amazon has tons of cute sundresses that will arrive in time for the holiday weekend, as long as you're a Prime member or you've signed up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
To make your last-minute shopping experience a little less stressful, we found five Amazon summer dresses that are worth adding to your cart. The list includes both mini and maxi dresses in pretty pastel colors and summer-ready prints starting at just $36.
Shop Amazon Summer Dresses Under $60:
- Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Dress, $36 (Originally $41)
- Imily Bela Short Puff-Sleeve Smocked Floral Mini Dress, $37
- Exlura Square-Neck Long Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39 (Originally $46)
- Goodthreads Relaxed-Fit Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Dress, $39
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $58
Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Dress
If you're spending the weekend somewhere warm, this one-shoulder floral dress is the ideal breezy option. Available in seven prints and sizes small through XXL, the mini dress has a tie detail on the shoulder strap, an elastic waistband, and three ruffle layers in the skirt. One reviewer confirmed that the "dress came so quickly" and said it's "so flattering, and the length is absolutely perfect."
Imily Bela Short Puff-Sleeve Smocked Floral Mini Dress
For slightly more sleeve coverage in a similar silhouette, go with this short-sleeve smocked mini dress. It has a scoop neckline with a tie design in the front, short puff sleeves, a shirred elastic waistband, and a ruffled hemline. You can choose from six floral patterns and sizes small through XXL. A shopper said it's "very comfortable and breathable," which is exactly what you want for a hot summer weekend.
Exlura Square-Neck Long Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
If you prefer a long-sleeve dress moment, allow us to suggest the Exlura Puff-Sleeve Mini. The A-line dress has exaggerated sleeves that you can wear on or off your shoulders, a square neckline, a tight bodice, and a flowy skirt. It comes in both solid colors and prints, and sizes XS through XXL. Be warned — the dress might just make you "feel like a princess," according to one happy customer.
Goodthreads Relaxed-Fit Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Dress
The Goodthreads Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Dress is one of those pieces that you can wear for both work and play. Available in 17 colors and patterns, the short-sleeve dress has a V-neckline, a tie-front waistband, and two side pockets. For casual get-togethers this weekend, wear the dress with flat sandals or sneakers and a denim jacket. And for summer days at the office, throw it on with a pair of loafers and blazer. One reviewer declared they're "not ashamed" to admit they wear it "everywhere."
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
It doesn't get more comfortable than a flowy maxi, and shoppers especially love the Britt Tiered Tent Dress from The Drop. Available in eight colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the sleeveless dress has a square neckline, adjustable shoulder straps, elastic on the back, three tiers in the skirt, and two side pockets. One shopper confirmed it's made from "good quality fabric," while a second person said it's "beautiful, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down."
