Every Memorial Day Sale Worth Shopping

We did it guys, we made it. It’s Memorial Day Weekend and, while we hope you’re out taking in the sun and finally wearing white after months of abstaining (we all do that, right?), we have a hunch you’re also refreshing your email to see all of the crazy deals going down.

This year, it’s not just furniture blowouts and Home Depot sales — there’s actually a ton of incredible deals on clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, beauty, and the things we’d way rather spend our money on.

To simplify your life, we’ve rounded up the retailers offering the very best Memorial Day deals, all of which you can already shop right now. We’ll be updating this page as new sales go live, so bookmark it for the best experience.

We know you’re eager to spend (and save), so here are the best Memorial Day sales happening right now.

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale technically runs well before and after Memorial Day weekend (until June 2), but the deals are way, way too good not to call out (and all of the best deals tend to sell out quickly). Save up to 50 percent on clothing, shoes, bags, and designer goods. Some especially good deals include celeb-loved brand Wolford at 50 percent off and Uma Thurman-approved comfy sandal brand, FitFlop, also marked way down.

Better basics brand Uniqlo is already affordable, but its Memorial Day sale is making certain categories even cheaper. Get linen shirts for as little at $15, work-perfect pants for $25, and shop that amazing Alexander Wang Airism collection for as low as $8. Shop the sale through May 28.

Coach’s Summer Sale has us salivating over all of the stunning leather goods made suddenly affordable with up to 50 percent off price cuts. From its best-selling Charlie Carryall on sale for $100 off to comfy, stylish driving shoes on super-sale, we’re adding items to our cart by the boatload.

We admit we’re Amazon loyalists, especially when it comes to buying beauty products, so we’re absolutely thrilled that so much of our favorite hair, makeup, and skincare is marked down at the retailer’s Memorial Day sale. There are too many deals to list everything out, but you can shop our favorite picks here.

Save up to 40 percent at Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale, happening now through May 27. The sale spans all categories, from home and electronics, to clothing and beauty. Our pick for the best thing to buy from the massive sale? This $45 lash serum.

The brand behind the viral leopard print skirt (a phenomenon that now has its own Instagram account) is having a sitewide flash sale that ends today. Shop dresses beloved by EmRata, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs for 25 percent off with code DAYDREAM before everything jumps back up to full price.

Shop hundreds of rarely on-sale products at Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale, including selects from UGG, Nike, Superga, and more. Happening now through May 27.

Splurge on designer goods without the credit card hangover at Net-a-Porter’s Memorial Day Sale, with markdowns up to 50 percent off. We want everything in the sale, but the deals on bags, many of which are under $200, and marked down swimwear are especially good.

For the best deals-on-deals, The Outnet’s Mid Season Sale is offering an additional 50 percent off hundreds of incredible designer items. We’re personally shopping this See by Chloe bag for just $74 and these cashmere track pants for $98.

Shop an additional 20 percent off sale-on-sale at Bloomingdale’s Big Brown Bag Sale, happening now through May 27, and get up to 40 percent off top brands at its Designer Handbag Sale through May 28.

Save up to 40 percent off across categories at Neiman Marcus’ Memorial Day Sale, happening now through May 29.

Take 40 percent off your purchase plus 60 to 75 percent off clearance at LastCall.com through May 27.

Saks’ Designer Sale has items marked down up to 50 percent off, including major brands like Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Gucci, and Valentino.

Shop sale-on-sale at Saks Off Fifth by taking an extra 25 percent off clearance with code CELEBRATE through May 27.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale this Memorial Day weekend for a total of up to 75 percent off savings, now through May 27.

Take 40 percent off sale items at Anthro’s Memorial Day Sale, including clothes, shoes,accessories, and beauty, happening now.

Get in on savings at ASOS’ 25 percent off Fresh Drops sale this Memorial Day weekend.

Get 20 percent off sitewide at celeb-loved shoe brand Dear Frances’ Memorial Day Sale, with code SPRING20, now through May 28.

Get summer beauty-ready at Dermstore’s Memorial Day Sale, offering 20 percent off select brands with code SUMMER. Our top picks include R+Co’s Death Valley Dry Shampoo and Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Oil.

Get 20 percent off during Macy's Memorial Day Sale, plus free shipping when you spend at least $75 with code MEMDAY, happening now through May 27.

Shop hundreds of designer and indie brands from cool girl site Need Supply’s Memorial Day Sale at up to 40 percent off. Some of our top, on-trend picks are this fringe Jacquemus skirt and these Maryam Nassir Zadeh slides.

If you’re in the market for flattering, celeb-loved denim for just $25, Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale is where you need to be. Shop up to 50 percent off jeans, plus swimsuits, tees, and dresses for way less, now through May 31.

Through May 25, get mascara from top brands like Tarte, Urban Decay, and Benefit for just $15, plus explore way more deals at Ulta’s Hot Buys event.