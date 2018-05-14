What to Pack for Memorial Day Weekend

May 14, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

It's warm. It's sunny. We're ready for the first vacation we've had in a while. But let's be honest: Whether you're going away to a friend's house for the weekend (comfortable and casual) or doing something a bit more adventurous that involves a plane ride (jewelry on the beach?), the packing situation can be overwhelming, especially if you haven't opened your suitcase since New Year's Day.

Here, we outline the only items (well, just about the only items) you'll need for your Memorial Day Weekend. There's no need to overpack! Stuff your bag with the basics and you'll be good to go.

Flat Espadrilles

An espadrille is the perfect shoe for gallivanting around day or night! Added points for this pair because they won't give you blisters.

Castañer x Manolo Blahnik $365 SHOP NOW
Straw Tote

The perfect straw tote carries everything and the kitchen sink but doesn't weigh a ton on its own.
Sensi Studio $375 SHOP NOW
Hoop Earrings

You know the phrase "just add water?" How about we change it to, "just add gold hoops"?
Ellery $495 SHOP NOW
Classic Aviators

This staple silhouette is chic enough to wear to an outdoor wedding but cool enough to wear on the beach.
Smoke x Mirrors $350 SHOP NOW
Hair Scrunchies

Yes. They're back. Get into it.
CJW $50 SHOP NOW
Denim Sundress

We love the fit of this perfect summer dress.
Ulla Johnson $345 SHOP NOW
Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is a piece you can take everywhere this Memorial Day Weekend. Let's face it, it's not 90 degrees yet, is it?
A.P.C. $355 SHOP NOW
One-Piece Swimsuit

This one piece isn't called "The Trophy" for no reason. Equally feminine, sexy, and timeless.

Jade Swim $200 SHOP NOW
Layering Necklace

 Whether you're headed to the beach, the city, or the countryside this holiday weekend, this is the perfect addition to any outfit.

Alighieri $270 SHOP NOW
Sun Hat

Say it with me: Sun. Protection. Is. Chic.
J. Crew $59 SHOP NOW
Floral Dress

No need to settle on a boring old silk dress. Find one in a fun pattern that makes you excited to get dressed in the morning.
Ganni $190 SHOP NOW
Leather Sandals

A clssic black leather sandal will take you well beyond Memorial Day Weekend.
Ancient Greek Sandals $210 SHOP NOW
Beach Towel

Because accessorizing on the beach is a thing, people!
The Beach People $100 SHOP NOW
Charm Bracelet

We love jewelry that is meant to be put on and never taken off. This bracelet will look amazing with your favorite sundress or bikini!

Petite Grand $174 SHOP NOW
White Sneakers

Whether you plan to ride bikes all weekend long or walk from one end of the city to the other, it's important to have a comfy sneaker.

Maison Kitsune $170 SHOP NOW
Travel Bag

Going glamping or heading to the beach? The is the most versatile denim travel duffle at the top of our wish list!

Away $225 SHOP NOW

