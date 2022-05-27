I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the Only 7 Memorial Day Deals Worth Shopping

Another aesthetic I have yet to master is the that girl look on my way to pilates at 7 a.m. But to be fair, to be that girl would require getting up before 9 a.m., which is something I am currently incapable of doing. My logic is if I can at least step-up my workout outfits, I'd at least look forward to going to my class more (and maybe, in turn, become a morning person). Alo Yoga's Memorial Day sale has all of its best-selling sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts up to 40 percent off, including these ribbed ones that are so cute, I wouldn't be embarrassed being seen in — no matter how sweaty I am.