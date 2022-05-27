I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the Only 7 Memorial Day Deals Worth Shopping
I'm the kind of person who actively avoids any holiday sales as a survival tactic. The "more is more is more" mantra is something I live by, for better or for worse (mostly worse, if you ask my wallet), and once I start scouring the internet for the best discounts on something like Loewe heels, I can't stop. Thankfully, it's also my profession; hopefully more than one person can benefit from my ability to shift through hundreds of thousands of deals and sales to find the very best worth actually shopping.
Memorial Day weekend overwhelms me in general. At this point in the season, I have hundreds of items on my wishlist that I swear will give me the ultimate warm weather wardrobe. Normally, a lot of them don't go on sale until after the perfect time to wear them has passed, but this year, the holiday weekend discounts are particularly good. Net-a-Porter is offering 30 percent off pretty much any dress you'd want to wear on a European summer trip, Tory Burch has marked down a handful of its best-selling bags by hundreds of dollars, and Nordstrom's half-yearly sale has just under 30,000 deals to choose from with prices starting at $3. Overwhelming doesn't even begin to cover it.
But I've done the research and feel fairly confident that there are seven sales worth shopping. From a pair of Manolos I want to wear to every summer wedding to a simple pair of Alo Yoga leggings I can throw on for pilates every morning, here's everything I'm buying that you should also consider adding to your cart.
Marine Serre Moon Logo Embroidered Moiré Bell Hat
Something I've come to learn about myself is that I look somewhat like a teenage boy on the beach. I always think to stock up on new swimsuits, but then I forget about everything else that really completes the look: a chic beach bag that isn't a tote, a great hat that didn't once belong to my dad, and a dreamy cover-up that isn't an oversized T-shirt I wear to sleep. This year, I'm determined to change that, and I think I'm going to start with this great Marine Serre hat from Nordstrom's half-yearly sale that I'm planning to wear to Rockaway Beach every week.
Best Nordstrom Memorial Day Deals
- Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts, $39 (Originally $56)
- Skims Cotton Triangle Bralette, $19 (Originally $32)
- Isa Boulder Arglye Dress, $492 (Originally $820)
- Balenciaga X-Small Gossip BB Logo Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,085 (Originally $1,550)
- Sandy Liang Emmet Floral Tapestry Mini Skirt, $255 (Originally $425)
- Vagabond Erin Slide Sandal, $60 (Originally $100)
Alo Yoga Ribbed High-Waist ⅞ Blissful Leggings
Another aesthetic I have yet to master is the that girl look on my way to pilates at 7 a.m. But to be fair, to be that girl would require getting up before 9 a.m., which is something I am currently incapable of doing. My logic is if I can at least step-up my workout outfits, I'd at least look forward to going to my class more (and maybe, in turn, become a morning person). Alo Yoga's Memorial Day sale has all of its best-selling sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts up to 40 percent off, including these ribbed ones that are so cute, I wouldn't be embarrassed being seen in — no matter how sweaty I am.
Best Alo Yoga Memorial Day Deals
- Alosoft High-Waist ⅞ Highlight Leggings, $68 (Originally $98)
- High-Waist Vapor Short, $38 (Originally $64)
- Alosoft Serenity Bra, $38 (Originally $64)
- Dolphin Short, $43 (Originally $62)
- High-Waist Bike Short, $40 (Originally $58)
Tory Burch Brocade Studio Bag
Once Devon Lee Carlson shows up to a Tory Burch show, you know the brand is about to be all over TikTok. I've been a major fan of the past couple collections, and I am obsessed with the Studio Bag I saw so many fashion editors wearing at the last show in February. It's the perfect '90s-inspired silhouette with a floral pattern that doesn't feel tired, and would instantly make my go-to simple white dress and loafers outfit formula come June feel more exciting.
Best Tory Burch Memorial Day Deals
- Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag, $339 (Originally $428)
- Shower Slide, $109 (Originally $158)
- T-Monogram Jacquard Studio Bag, $339 (Originally $398)
- Pleated Dress, $489 (Originally $698)
- Roxanne Headband, $99 (Originally $148)
- 151 Mercer Embossed Crescent Bag, $489 (Originally $648)
Elena Velez SSENSE-Exclusive Beige Underbust Skirt
Elena Velez is one of my absolute favorite emerging designers, and she's a name to know, if you don't already. Her pieces are feminine in the grittiest of ways, and I'm convinced the Elena Velez look Rosalía wore in her Hentai music video was the most subversively sexy thing I've seen in a minute. Velez is one of the only designers I would gladly wear head-to-toe and SSENSE's famous sale is making that more possible with her exclusive pieces for the retailer finally marked down by hundreds. I'm particularly drawn to this underbust skirt that I know will be a timeless addition to my closet.
Best SSENSE Memorial Day Deals
- BYFAR Black Amber Shoulder Bag, $541 (Originally $685)
- Ottolinger Multicolor Recycled Polyester Leggings, $258 (Originally $340)
- Gimaguas Multicolor Coco Camisole, $105 (Originally $130)
- SHUSHU/TONG Black Platform Buckle Heels, $467 (Originally $805)
- Miaou Green Campbell Tank Top, $169 (Originally $225)
Coach Willow Tote 24
The Coach comeback is fascinating to me, and I can't believe I ever donated my very first Coach bags — the styles I now see on every other influencer on my social media feeds (RIP my Coach logo wristlet). I actually haven't stocked up on a Coach bag in a while, but its Memorial Day sale is basically begging me to with so many incredible options up to 40 percent off. While scrolling through the hundreds of deals, I was instantly drawn to the Willow Tote 24 — not just because it's under $250 (!!!), but because it's the most lovely shade of purple, while not being too big or too small.
Best Coach Memorial Day Deals
- Kira Crossbody With Quilting, $193 (Originally $275)
- Lora Carryall, $237 (Originally $395)
- Studio Shoulder Bag, $315 (Originally $450)
- Naomi Flatforms, $130 (Originally $185)
- Frankie Flip Flop, $77 (Originally $110)
Manolo Blahnik Trina 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps
The fact that I don't own a single pair of Manolos is something I try to forget, but every time a formal event comes around, I'm instantly reminded of it. This summer, I have approximately 100 postponed weddings to attend, and I just know a pair of satin Manolo pumps would work with any and every dress I'm planning on wearing. Thankfully Net-a-Porter's 30 percent off sale has tons of luxury items on sale, including the dreamiest crystal-embellished Manolos I've had my eye on for so long. Carrie Bradshaw, who?
Best Net-A-Porter Memorial Day Deals
- Le Specs Work It! Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $60 (Originally $85)
- Proenza Schouler Arch Large Suede and Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,327 (Originally $1,895)
- Staud Bean Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag, $137 (Originally $195)
- Christopher John Rogers Striped Silk-Trimmed Moire Midi Dress, $1,957 (Originally $2,795)
- Marysia + Net Sustain Scalloped Tennis Dress, $279 (Originally $399)
- Paco Rabanne Pacoïo Mini Leather Tote, $623 (Originally $890)
Frankies Bikinis April Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
I used to never buy new bikinis because the process filled me with dread, but now I always try to buy a handful before beach season begins. Part of the reason I'm more inclined to shop swimwear is because there are finally so many more brands making exciting bikinis I actually want to wear, and none does a better job than Frankies Bikinis. My goal is to look exactly like Gigi Hadid in her latest campaign with them (which I know will never actually happen), but I'm convinced shopping the Frankies Bikini sale with so many one-pieces, cover-ups, and bikini separates up to percent off will at least get me close.
Best Frankie's Bikinis Memorial Day Deals
- Isabel Satin Floral Dress, $105 (Originally $175)
- Indy Satin Halter Bikini Top, $88 (Originally $125)
- Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong, $63 (Originally $90)
- Jeanna Terry High-Waisted Bikini, $51 (Originally $85)
- Tatum Terry Triangle Bikini Top, $56 (Originally $80)