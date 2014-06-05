Iconic Fashion: 27 Memorable White Shirts Through the Decades

There's no other closet staple that's as timeless or as versatile as the white button-down shirt. This season, designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Raf Simons, and Alexander Wang re-visited button-downs and sent out re-imagined variations with fresh colors and new silhouettes. But despite their modern twists and cool detailing, one thing has remained clear—none will come close to superseding the classic white.

Don't believe us? We dug deep into our archives and unearthed iconic white shirt moments worn by Hollywood's most legendary stars while on and off the red carpet and big screen.

We started with Lauren Bacall in the 1948 film Key Largo, worked our way to Marilyn Monroe on the set of 1961's The Misfits, touched down on the famous shopping scene in Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts in 1990, and finally capped it off with Emma Watson’s royal look in Ralph Lauren from earlier this year.

Flip through our gallery to see the white top's ubiquitousness, from 1948 to present day. By the end, you'll be convinced that the white button-down will remain a closet fixture!