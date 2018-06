Memorable TV Brides

17 of 27 Courtesy Everett Collection

Miranda Hobbes

When the salesperson came over with an armful of traditional dresses, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) quickly explained, "I said no white, no ivory. No nothing that says 'virgin.' I have a child. The jig is up." Instead, she opted for a velvet crimson jacket and matching skirt for her intimate 2004 wedding to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) on Sex and the City.



