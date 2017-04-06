Yes, Please! Our Fashion Director's Weekly Shopping List

Melissa Rubini
Apr 06, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

These are my top recommendations on what to shop for right now. My obsessions, the pieces I am loving, and those items you should definitely invest in from what’s new in stores this week. NET-A-PORTER, Matchesfashion.com, The Outnet, Saks Fifth Avenue, and many more, I have looked at it all and chosen the best of the best.

Featuring new sunglasses, the to-die-for floral dress, gorgeous flat shoes, must-have handbags, and so much more… I am sure you will find something you love! Here are the pieces you can’t miss this week. It’s time to take your wardrobe into Spring.

fendi boots

Fendi $950 SHOP NOW
cecilie copenhagen dress

$202 SHOP NOW
CASTANER ESPADRILLES

$72 SHOP NOW
STELLA MCCARTNEY MINI DRESS

Stella McCartney $781 (originally $2,230) SHOP NOW
SAINT LAURENT SUNGLASSES

Saint Laurent $188 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
THE ROW HEELS

The Row $1,190 SHOP NOW
BAUBLEBAR GEM DROPS

BaubleBar $32 SHOP NOW
GUCCI PRINCETOWN SLIDES

Gucci $750 SHOP NOW
FENDI BAG

Fendi $1,900 SHOP NOW
FRAME LACE-UP TROUSERS

$275 SHOP NOW
lOEWE PUZZLE BAG

Loewe $1,790 SHOP NOW
BAUBLEBAR LAYERED NECKLACE

BaubleBar $32 SHOP NOW
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG ONE-SHOULDER TOP

Diane von Furstenberg $223 SHOP NOW
CHARLOTTE OLYMPIA CANVAS SLIPPERS

Charlotte Olympia $465 SHOP NOW
VALENTINO SUNGLASSES

Valentino $330 SHOP NOW
adidas stan smith sneakers

Adidas $80 SHOP NOW
CATERINA BERTINI BUCKET BAG

$78 SHOP NOW
NIKE SNEAKERS

Nike $90 SHOP NOW
CÉLINE EYEWEAR SUNGLASSES

$238 SHOP NOW
SENSI STUDIO STRAW HAT

Sensi Studio $140 SHOP NOW
EVERLANE mules

Everlane $155 SHOP NOW
SENSI STUDIO BOATER HAT

Sensi Studio $198 SHOP NOW
DIANE VON FURSSTENBERG CULOTTES

Diane von Furstenberg $193 SHOP NOW
VALENTINO VELVET SANDALS

Valentino $595 SHOP NOW
JW ANDERSON PIERCE BAG

J.W.Anderson $2,500 SHOP NOW
MERCEDES CASTILLO SANDALS

Mercedes Castillo $350 SHOP NOW
STELLA MCCARTNEY BIKINI

Stella McCartney $308 SHOP NOW
GUCCI MINI SYLVIE BAG

Gucci $2,250 SHOP NOW
CONVERSE SNEAKERS

$72 SHOP NOW

