You Can Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands From This One-Stop Website

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 21, 2018

We've bookmarked Everlane and basically have Aritzia on speed dial, thanks to Meghan Markle. But if opening a bunch of tabs on your browser isn't your thing, go to Net-a-Porter. The online retailer carries most of the brands that you've spotted Meghan Markle wearing: Aquazzura, Jason Wu, Wolford, Stella McCartney ... you get the point. So why not make things easier and add everything to one cart?

1 of 7 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Philip Treacy

Want to look like royalty? Invest in a luxe headpiece—like Markle's Philip Treacy design.

2 of 7 CHRIS JACKSON/Getty Images

Jason Wu

Every woman needs a polished dress that's versatile enough for work and the weekends. Markle turns to Jason Wu to get the job done.

3 of 7 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Wolford

The sheer tights. The bodysuits. Celebs love Wolford, and Markle keeps warm with the brand's turtlenecks.

4 of 7 Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/Getty Images

Aquazzura

Statement pumps that are also timeless are always a smart investment. 

5 of 7 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stella McCartney

Markle knows how to find a great coat. Here, she wrapped up in a now sold out Stella McCartney design. but the brand makes plenty of chic option you can shop now.

6 of 7 Splash News

Mulberry

The bag that can carry it all and still look great with your outfit will always be an essential.

7 of 7 Splash News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

