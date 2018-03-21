You Can Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands From This One-Stop Website

We've bookmarked Everlane and basically have Aritzia on speed dial, thanks to Meghan Markle. But if opening a bunch of tabs on your browser isn't your thing, go to Net-a-Porter. The online retailer carries most of the brands that you've spotted Meghan Markle wearing: Aquazzura, Jason Wu, Wolford, Stella McCartney ... you get the point. So why not make things easier and add everything to one cart?

