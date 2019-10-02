Is This the Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing Wrap Dresses?

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan Markle loves sending the world messages through her outfits. She'll wear jewels that contain a secret meaning, or opt for clothing that sends important messages. So, when the royal toured Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, we began to notice a pattern. The Duchess of Sussex seemed to have packed a whole lot of wrap and shirt dresses for the trip — and, there might be a reason why she did so.

While she hasn't said it point-blank, Meghan has hinted to the fact that she's breastfeeding baby Archie. She admitted to leaving the launch of her Smart Works collection for "feed time," and sources claimed she was late to the Trooping the Colour celebrations for the very same reason. If this is the case, then perhaps Meghan didn't want to wear an outfit she'd have to fuss with, such as a full suit or a shift dress. A wrap is just easier to unbutton and pull down.

There's also the fact that wrap dresses, in general, are extremely polished while also being comfortable. Even if Meghan isn't breastfeeding, she is a new mom, and something easy and breezy is the ideal option when taking care of a baby.

Take a look at the variety of wrap and shirt dresses Meghan wore on her Africa tour, ahead.

The royal accessorized her white Hannah Lavery dress with a bright pair of earrings, which provided a pop of color.

We were happy to one of our favorite mall brands, Banana Republic, is Meghan-approved. It's where she scored this sweet trench dress!

This option was a re-wear from Canadian fashion brand House of Nonie, and we found out there was a touching reason why she chose it.

The duchess looked pretty polished in her khaki green shirt dress by Room 502.

When she likes a brand, she really likes it! Meghan​​​​​​​ proved to be a big Veronica Beard fan when she rewore this blue number.

This sold-out Mayamiko dress was ethically made and has PETA's stamp of approval.