Meghan Markle Just Wore the Shorts Version of This Celeb-Loved Summer Pants Trend
Over the weekend, Meghan Markle combined two of summer's biggest pant trends in one pair of shorts. She looked chic as ever wearing a black wide-brim hat, polka dot blouse, and white pleated shorts while supporting Prince Harry in a polo tournament in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Other than officially welcoming white pants season, the Duchess of Sussex's shorts were extra-wide and roomy, just like the parachute pants trend taking over Hollywood right now.
Stars like Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa have all worn larger-than-life pants recently. Baggy pants aren't new, of course — the style is yet another '90s style resurgence we're seeing pop up everywhere. If big, balloon pants aren't your jam, wearing a shorts version like Meghan did can tame down the style while still looking trendy. Plus, they're easy to style, whether you opt for a fitted bodysuit, elegant blouse, or casual tee up top.
Meghan's $780 Khaite shorts are sold out, but there are tons of similar styles made from light, airy fabric or linen, like Madewell's gauze-like cotton shorts and these tailored shorts from Abercrombie.
Spanx recently launched its latest white pants collection that are completely opaque — while the On-the-Go shorts aren't as baggy as Meghan's, they do have a relaxed fit and are available in a longer 6-inch inseam.
And if you want to go the sporty route, you can't go wrong with Nike's Dri-Fit Pleated Golf Shorts. The airy shorts are moisture-wicking and definitely stylish enough to pull off with a brunch outfit.
Will white oversized shorts take over summer outfits this season? Only time will tell. (But probably yes because if Meghan says it's cool, it's cool.)
