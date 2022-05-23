Credit: Getty Images

Meghan Markle Just Wore the Shorts Version of This Celeb-Loved Summer Pants Trend

The bigger, the better.
By Christina Butan May 23, 2022 @ 6:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle combined two of summer's biggest pant trends in one pair of shorts. She looked chic as ever wearing a black wide-brim hat, polka dot blouse, and white pleated shorts while supporting Prince Harry in a polo tournament in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Other than officially welcoming white pants season, the Duchess of Sussex's shorts were extra-wide and roomy, just like the parachute pants trend taking over Hollywood right now.

Stars like Selena Gomez, Katie HolmesHailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa have all worn larger-than-life pants recently. Baggy pants aren't new, of course — the style is yet another '90s style resurgence we're seeing pop up everywhere. If big, balloon pants aren't your jam, wearing a shorts version like Meghan did can tame down the style while still looking trendy. Plus, they're easy to style, whether you opt for a fitted bodysuit, elegant blouse, or casual tee up top.

Meghan's $780 Khaite shorts are sold out, but there are tons of similar styles made from light, airy fabric or linen, like Madewell's gauze-like cotton shorts and these tailored shorts from Abercrombie.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $27–50; nordstrom.com and madewell.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $60; abercrombie.com

Spanx recently launched its latest white pants collection that are completely opaque — while the On-the-Go shorts aren't as baggy as Meghan's, they do have a relaxed fit and are available in a longer 6-inch inseam.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $98; spanx.com

And if you want to go the sporty route, you can't go wrong with Nike's Dri-Fit Pleated Golf Shorts. The airy shorts are moisture-wicking and definitely stylish enough to pull off with a brunch outfit.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Will white oversized shorts take over summer outfits this season? Only time will tell. (But probably yes because if Meghan says it's cool, it's cool.) Shop more roomy shorts below or check out a selection of wide-leg options at Nordstrom, here.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $60; gap.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com