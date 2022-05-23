Meghan Markle Just Wore the Shorts Version of This Celeb-Loved Summer Pants Trend

Stars like Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa have all worn larger-than-life pants recently. Baggy pants aren't new, of course — the style is yet another '90s style resurgence we're seeing pop up everywhere. If big, balloon pants aren't your jam, wearing a shorts version like Meghan did can tame down the style while still looking trendy. Plus, they're easy to style, whether you opt for a fitted bodysuit, elegant blouse, or casual tee up top.