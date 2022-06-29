Meghan Markle Wore the Most Practical Summer Vacation Sandal Complete With One Surprising Detail

It’s reminiscent of a controversial ‘90s trend.

Updated on June 29, 2022

Meghan Markle Summer Sandal
Photo: BACKGRID

First there was the return of low-rise jeans. Then exposed thongs. Even Isabel Marant relaunched her infamous sneaker wedge shoe from 2012. What's next? Toe rings? Meghan Markle seems to think so — kinda.

While out in Santa Barbara earlier this week, Markle wore a denim button-down top with a pair of high-waisted Doen lane shorts. The denim-on-denim look gives us serious peak 2000s VMA red-carpet flashbacks, but unlike Heidi Klum — who also recently wore an all-denim look while out in New York — Markle didn't finish off her Canadian tuxedo with a DJ Tiesto trucker hat. Instead, she wore a simple pair of strappy Emme Parsons Laurie sandals with a gold tone split-toe ring.

Laurie Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $360; shopbop.com

The popular sandals, which are nearly sold out in every size everywhere, technically feature a gold toe ring in place of a strap that goes around the big toe. It's a much more elevated take on the short-lived toe ring fad, which peaked in 1999 (and not even Kylie Jenner could revive two decades later). In 2019, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of her feet decked out in not one, but two toe rings, and stacks of anklets. It appeared that perhaps my favorite form of fashion journalism would finally come back: galleries of celebrities wearing toe rings on the red carpet, which featured full-length body shots of their looks followed by close-ups of their toe rings (clearly before the no-feet-pics-for-free movement). But the infamous accessory didn't really catch on, and Jenner's photo has since been wiped from her social media.

But if anyone can make toe rings come back, it's Markle. And while that still seems unlikely, given their inherent impracticality, Markle does at the very least make the case for the simple strappy summer flat. While the toe-ring detail is a nice touch, the Laurie sandal is likely selling out not just because Markle wore it, but also because it's simply a very comfortable summer shoe you can walk miles in while on vacation. The jury is still out on the return of the gladiator sandal, but a strappy sandal like Markle's has a similar appeal and comfort level without the controversy. Plus, prices start at $80 at Nordstrom.

While outrageous shoes — like Loewe's viral surrealist heels adorned with broken eggs, red roses, and bottles of nail polish — are going viral, practicality still reigns supreme. The official Hot Girl Summer uniform is no doubt a pair of Adidas sambas worn with a slip dress, but denim-on-denim with a strappy flat definitely feels like a strong runner-up. Toe rings optional.

Shop the best easy-to-walk in strappy sandals for summer, below.

Steve Madden Starie Strappy Sandal

Starie Strappy Slide Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Vince Kenna Strappy Sandal

Kenna Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $168 (Originally $280); nordstrom.com

Zimmerman Strappy Sandal

Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $203 (Originally $450); nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita Haize Strappy Slide Sandal

Haize Strappy Slide Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Capri Beaded Strappy Sandal

Capri Beaded Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $328; nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Eda Strappy Sandal

Eda Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $120 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Mercedes Castillo Aline Strappy Sandal

Aline Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $231 (Originally $385); nordstrom.com

Clarks Jemsa Strappy Sandal

Jemsa Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Black Suede Studio Cleo Strappy Platform Sandal

Cleo Strappy Platform Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Cassandra YSL Logo Strappy Sandal

Cassandra YSL Logo Strappy Sandal
Courtesy

Shop now: $745; nordstrom.com

