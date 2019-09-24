Meghan Markle Looks So Good in This Striped Maxi Dress, She Decided to Wear It Twice

While we can easily get away with throwing on the same jeans multiple days in a row (don't judge us), the royal family tends to choose their re-wears wisely. Meghan Markle has, unsurprisingly, become a pro at finding the perfect moment to bring back an old favorite, often breaking out the same trusty wedges or versatile bag. During her and Prince Harry's trip to Africa, the Duchess packed not one, but two dresses that we've already seen before and, yes, they looked just as good the second time around.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Meghan's blue Veronica Beard number made an appearance when the couple stopped by the District Six Museum. Then, she re-wore a striped, sleeveless Martin Grant maxi dress, which we first saw during her and Harry's 2018 trip to Australia.

Image zoom Getty Images

The olive green and orange piece worked perfectly for a garden reception at the British High Commissioner's residence. It was dressy yet casual, and Meghan chose to keep her accessories fairly simple, opting for large black studs and letting the dress steal the spotlight.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

If the Duchess would like to wear this one again in the future, we wouldn't mind. We can even picture it paired with a turtleneck and boots for cooler weather. Just a suggestion, Meghan!