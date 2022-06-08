Meghan Markle Wore the Unofficial Pants of Summer 2022 at Lilibet's 1st Birthday

Though we don't know the exact brand behind Markle's lightweight linen pants, we do know that emulating her look is a no-brainer. There are so many similar striped (and non-striped) options out there with which you can recreate the duchess' cute summer ensemble. There's this easygoing $59 pair from Caslon that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. We're also quite fond of these Topshop trousers because of those eye-catching wraparound ties that are certain to snatch your waist and these tailored trousers from Open Edit that have a flowy fit throughout and tapered ankles that are ideal for showing off your shoes.