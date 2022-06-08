Meghan Markle Wore the Unofficial Pants of Summer 2022 at Lilibet's 1st Birthday
We love royals and celebrities wearing all those formal-learning, glammed-up ensembles, but what we might like even more is seeing them in down-to-earth looks that we can 100 percent picture ourselves wearing, too. That was the case with a recent Meghan Markle outfit that had summer ease written all over it.
The ensemble secretly appeared in an Instagram post on June 6 — it was part of the most affordable photo series taken by a close family friend, Misan Harriman, which included the cutest portrait of Prince Harry and Markle's daughter Lilibet at her first birthday party. And while that snap of Lilibet obviously stole the show, the second photo of Markle holding her now 1-year-old daughter caught our attention because of her easy, breezy outfit, which is, quite frankly, the only one we want to wear this season.
Markle's birthday-party look consisted of a lightweight summer sweater tucked into a pair of flowy pinstriped linen pants. By now, you probably know this particular style of bottoms is majorly trending in Hollywood — and if you don't, here's some more celeb proof. The fact that the duchess opted for linen trousers further cemented their reign this season, so much so that we're declaring them the unofficial pants of summer 2022.
Jag Jeans Belted High Waist Linen Blend Tapered Pants
Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Pants
Though we don't know the exact brand behind Markle's lightweight linen pants, we do know that emulating her look is a no-brainer. There are so many similar striped (and non-striped) options out there with which you can recreate the duchess' cute summer ensemble. There's this easygoing $59 pair from Caslon that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. We're also quite fond of these Topshop trousers because of those eye-catching wraparound ties that are certain to snatch your waist and these tailored trousers from Open Edit that have a flowy fit throughout and tapered ankles that are ideal for showing off your shoes.
Shop some of our favorite linen pants at Nordstrom that would certainly earn Markle's stamp of approval.
Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Topshop Stripe Tie Waist Pants
Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Pants
Treasure & Bond Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit Relaxed Fit Linen Blend Pants
