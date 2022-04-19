Meghan Markle's Sexy Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit Is $780, but We Found Similar Styles Under $25

This ribbed bodysuit from Romwe that's highly recommended by over 2,400 Amazon shoppers is one of our favorite ways to get the look. It's a little different than Meghan's with more of an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder cut, and though it isn't ruched, it still has that pretty criss-crossed front. For something a little more on the nose, we'd say this mesh Soly Hux bodysuit has a comparable design; it has a similar shoulder cut as well as the twisted detailing on the bodice. Plus, the sheer fabric adds another sexy element to the look.