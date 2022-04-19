Meghan Markle's Sexy Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit Is $780, but We Found Similar Styles Under $25
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Europe for the Invictus Games, and the Duchess of Sussex has already worn quite a few stunning looks over the last few days. From an elegant all-white suit to a sporty-chic ensemble, Meghan never misses — and we're particularly enamored with the bodysuit she wore for the event's opening ceremony.
Meghan paired a cream Khaite bodysuit with high-waisted black trousers and mesh Manolo Blahnik heels. The luxe bodysuit features quite a few sexy details, like its flattering off-the-shoulder cut and ruched, twisted bodice. This isn't the first time Khaite is in the spotlight for its sexy-sleek clothing; Katie Holmes practically made the brand famous in 2019 when she stepped out in its cashmere bra and cardigan set.
Shop now: $780; farfetch.com and bergdorfgoodman.com
The $780 bodysuit is unsurprisingly selling out and only available in select sizes at a few retailers, like FarFetch and Bergdorf Goodman. If you're convinced you need a twist-front bodysuit after seeing it on Meghan (same), we found some similar styles on Amazon — like this cute short-sleeve option — that are all under $25.
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
This ribbed bodysuit from Romwe that's highly recommended by over 2,400 Amazon shoppers is one of our favorite ways to get the look. It's a little different than Meghan's with more of an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder cut, and though it isn't ruched, it still has that pretty criss-crossed front. For something a little more on the nose, we'd say this mesh Soly Hux bodysuit has a comparable design; it has a similar shoulder cut as well as the twisted detailing on the bodice. Plus, the sheer fabric adds another sexy element to the look.
Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
If off-the-shoulder isn't your thing, this Mangopop bodysuit that has regular long sleeves is a bit more modest, but still has that sexy touch thanks to the deep V-neck and twisted knot front.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
As always, thanks for the style tips, Meghan. Shop more off-the-shoulder bodysuits on Amazon, here.