The Luxury Shoe Brand Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Both Wear on Repeat Is on Major Sale Right Now

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have very different wardrobes. Markle often takes a more protocol-bending approach with her outfits, whereas Middleton likes to stick to traditional pieces (read: coat dresses and peplum blazers). But there is one thing these two are 100 percent in agreement on: They are both avid fans of Gianvito Rossi’s shoes.

The Italian shoe label counts plenty of celebs as fans, including Priyanka Chopra and Kourtney Kardashian, but the ever-stylish royals might be the biggest Gianvito Rossi devotees of all. Remember that iconic shoe moment when Markle stepped out in cow-print PVC pumps back in January 2019? Said heels were courtesy of Gianvito Rossi.

The Duchess of Sussex has also worn Rossi’s toned-down picks, like sleek praline-hued pumps. They seem to be more in line with Kate’s preferences, which include the brand’s black suede Piper Pumps that feature a timeless block heel with a pointed-toe front. Though she opts for other designs from the label from time to time, it seems like she’s worn this particular style with practically everything in her wardrobe.

Royalty-approved shoes don’t always come cheap, though. Plenty of Gianvito Rossi styles cost anywhere between $700 and $1,200, but they are true investment pieces that you’ll slip into time and again — much like Markle and Middleton do — which makes the hefty price tag worth it.

But for a limited time you can shop this Markle and Middleton-loved shoe brand at a discount thanks to Nordstrom. The exact shoes the royals wear on repeat aren’t included in the markdowns, but there is a PVC option that is nearly identical to the ones Markle wore (minus the cow-print), plus plenty more styles that we could totally see both duchesses wearing.

If you want to refresh your shoe lineup with a pair (or two), act now and shop these on-sale Gianvito Rossi shoes before they’re gone for good.

Gianvito Rossi Colorblock Pump

Gianvito Rossi Clear Sided Pump

Gianvito Rossi Genuine Calf Hair Pump

Gianvito Rossi Block Heel Bootie

Gianvito Rossi Zip Bootie

