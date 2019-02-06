Meghan Markle’s Maternity Dress Sold Out in Just Three Days — Now It’s Finally Back in Stock

Image zoom CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Getty Images

Dear pregnant ladies, what’s more exciting: The fact that you’re welcoming a whole new, amazing person to the world, or that your baby and Meghan Markle’s might share a due date?

Obviously it’s no contest, but seriously, being pregnant at this very point in time means getting to look to fashion icon (and fellow mom-to-be) Meghan Markle for the most current and sophisticated maternity style cues.

Case in point: On Markle’s first-ever outing after announcing her pregnancy, she wore an extremely flattering t-shirt dress by independent maternity brand, Hatch. That same day, over 52,000 people visited Hatch’s website, and the brand made over $50,000 in sales. Within three days, the Eliza Dress (the one Markle wore) was sold out completely.

That’s certainly the power of Markle Magic, but it’s also a huge testament to the dress itself — a calf-length, cotton-viscose blend designed with ultimate comfort and longevity in mind. In fact, one of the most brilliant things about the dress is that it can be worn even after pregnancy.

The site’s product page features a useful tool called the Bump Slider that allows you to visualize what the dress looks like at 40 weeks, and what it looks like with a flat stomach.

Markle wore her Eliza Dress, which is a short-sleeved crew neck in black, styled with a long camel-colored trench coat. She’s not the only pregnant celebrity who loves Hatch’s versatile maternity wear. Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, and Kerry Washington have all been spotted looking stunning in the brand’s easy separates and dresses.

After a spell of being totally sold out, the Eliza Dress is finally back in stock, and is available in sizes 0 to 3 (you can use Hatch’s on-page Fit Guide to find your maternity size). Shop the Meghan Markle-loved dress — whether you’re pregnant or not — before it sells out again.

To buy: $218; hatchcollection.com