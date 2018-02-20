9 Fashion Rules That Meghan Markle Has Mastered

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kristina Rutkowski
Feb 20, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

The fashion rule list seems endless and daunting. What constitutes style? What makes an enviable and iconic wardrobe? One possible answer: simplicity. Fashion icons like Jackie O, Audrey Hepburn and now the modern day Meghan Markle have all proven the power of minimalism and simplicity when it comes to getting dressed. So, we took a page (or a few) from Meghan’s book of style to dissect the tips and tricks that create a wardrobe that will stand the test of time. Find our 9 rules below that will guide you in creating your own fashion legacy, royal title or not. 

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Stuns in White for Her Official Engagement Photos with Prince Harry

Scroll through 9 tips below. 

1 of 9 WPA Pool/Getty Images

STOCK UP ON WARDROBE BASICS

A black turtleneck may seem basic but it is a closet essential that pulls any outfit together in just the right way. Loading up on closet classics in neutrals is the modern day dressing no-brainer. 

$39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

THE LITTLE BLACK SUIT IS A CLOSET MUST-HAVE

Look for a slim, tailored cut suit like Meghan’s. Add a silky white button down and classic pointed pumps for the perfectly polished office to date night look.

$119 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

MATCH YOUR ACCESSORIES

Tonal accessories make for great outfit additions. A hat, gloves, bag AND boots all in rich cognac complement a neutral coat perfectly, while adding a pop of interest.

$995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Samir Hussein/WireImage

KEEP IT CASUAL WITH A BUTTON DOWN AND JEANS

A crisp button down and great fitting blue jeans is a winning outfit combo that looks effortlessly pulled together. Add classic accessories like a simple flat and oversized tote bag and you have the perfect go-to weekend outfit. 

$228 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

LOOK FOR STILETTOS THAT ADD POLISH

Meghan regularly rocks a closed toe pointy stiletto when out and about. Although black is always a fail proof color choice, we love a variation in nude with an understated ankle strap that will dress up just about anything. 

$312 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Neil Mockford/GC Images

INVEST IN A LADYLIKE HANDBAG

Meghan regularly amps up a simple outfit with a great handbag. Look for structured silhouettes with modern accents that will stand the test of time to add a little extra to your everyday wardrobe.

$425 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Karwai Tang/WireImage

OUTERWEAR MAKES OR BREAKS A WINTER OUTFIT 

Meghan has no shortage of great coats in her closet, as seen in her numerous public outings this winter. Consider this when shopping for the fall season as the perfect coat truly makes or breaks an outfit during the colder months.

$2,895 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images; Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

DON'T BE AFRAID TO SHOW A LITTLE SKIN

Subtle hits of skin are A-OK in the fashion rule book. Look for an open neckline like Meghan's tailored top to keep things feminine but still appropriate for a work event or important meeting.

$69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

PERFECT EASY STYLING TRICKS

If you are trench lover, the pro styling trick to master is the effortlessly tied sash belt. Make sure to tweak simple details like this on everyday outfits for an always chic approach to dressing.

$46 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!