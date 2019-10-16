Meghan Markle's Everlane Jumpsuit Is on Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

In case you missed it, Everlane is having a major sale right now. As part of its unique Choose What You Pay event, the brand has listed over 50 styles — from cashmere sweaters and blouses to dresses and outerwear — for up to 65 percent off the regular prices.

Unlike traditional sales, it allows you to choose from three different price options and pay what you want on eligible items. It’s Everlane’s way of purging overstocked items without letting them go to waste, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

Among the most recent drop of discounted pieces is the wildly popular sleeveless V-neck jumpsuit that Meghan Markle wore while guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue, and again while on her royal tour in South Africa.

Though the exact colorway Markle wore on more than one occasion is not a part of the special savings event, the same jumpsuit is available at a discounted price in a muted olive tone that’s just as chic as Markle’s sleek black option.

With a cinched waist and wide leg silhouette, the breezy one-piece is on sale for as little as $72 right now (instead of its usual $120 price tag). But, you’ll have to hurry. We’re willing to bet that this royal-approved jumpsuit won’t stay in stock for long — especially at a price this low.

Shop the jumpsuit, plus more classic pieces from the Markle-loved brand now before they’re all gone.

Shop Now: $72-$96 (Originally $120); everlane.com