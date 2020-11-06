I Tried the Sculpting Jeans Celebs Are Obsessed With — and They're the Only Ones I Wear Now
Have you ever felt the very specific anxiety that comes with buying a pair of jeans? Trust me, I get it. For many people — myself included — finding blues that don’t make you feel blue can be a long process of trial and error. But after a years-long search, I finally discovered my perfect pair last spring — and I’m here to share said discovery with you.
I’ve tried a lot of different jeans in my 26 years, but up until March 2019, I didn’t actually own a pair that a) I was excited to wear and b) I could stand to keep on for eight-plus hours a day. There was always something off about the denim I owned, whether it was the fabric (I tend to favor sculpting stretch denim over the more rigged styles) or a cut that just didn’t work with my curvier thighs. But then one day, I decided to try my luck with DL1961 jeans — and let me tell you, they're everything I hoped for and more.
I’d bet big that you’ve stumbled across DL1961’s jeans on your Internet search at one point or another. After all, the brand has a massive celeb following that includes Meghan Markle, who’s worn its sculpting denim on multiple occasions, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes, among others. I would be lying if I said the big star backing wasn’t part of the reason I was intrigued.
While the celeb fan base pulled me in, the fact the DL1961’s denim is sustainable really sold me. The brand’s jeans are made from ethically sourced, U.S. grown denim, and use natural indigo dyes and water-efficient fibers. Additionally, all of DL1961’s denim is made in house from start to finish,”from spinning the yarn, weaving the fabric, producing the garment to finishing all in the same facility,” per its website. This is important because keeping all steps of production in one place significantly reduces the denim’s carbon footprint.
I had high hopes for these jeans, and they far exceeded my expectations. I went with the Mara Straight Leg Jeans, and the minute I put them on, I knew I’d be wearing them on repeat. You know that classic jeans dance (ahem, wiggle) you sometimes do to get into a new pair of blues? Yeah, not with this pair.
The Mara jeans slipped on like butter, thanks to the ultra-soft stretch fabric.Even after multiple washes and wears, the fabric held its shape. Stretch aside, the jeans also had the perfect amount of sculpting power.
I now have four different pairs of DL1961 jeans, and though I have at least 30 others to choose from, it’s those four that I always (and I mean, always) reach for. So if you, too, have been on the hunt for the perfect denim for years, I highly suggest you give DL1961’s jeans a try to end said search. Don’t be scared by the price tag, either: The top-quality blues are sure to last you years, which means they’ll have a low cost per wear.
Shop our must-buys from DL1961 below, including the Markle-approved Emma Jeans that are a teeny bit controversial and my holy grail pair that are about as comfy as my go-to leggings. Pinky promise.
