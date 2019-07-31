Meghan Markle Is Launching a Clothing Collection

Image zoom CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Getty Images

The world tends to obsess over Meghan Markle's style, from her structured shift dresses to her classic black heels. Somehow, she manages to be both polished and on-trend at the same time, and now, thanks to the duchess's new capsule collection, all of us can easily steal her work-ready look.

Aside from guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue, the royal revealed via the magazine that she will be launching a workwear collection in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and one of her close designer friends, Misha Nonoo. While we're still unsure what, exactly, will be included (but can assume there will be a handful of timeless staples, similar to what she has in her own wardrobe), we do know that sales will benefit her royal patronage Smart Works, which supports disadvantaged women entering or re-entering the workforce. For each piece of the collection that is sold, another will be donated charity.

“Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together," Markle wrote in the issue, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

The collection, launching later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan writes in @BritishVogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 30, 2019

Of course, this isn't the first time the style icon has dabbled in fashion design. Back when she was starring on Suits, Markle collaborated with the Canadian brand Reitmans.

While the date for when this collab will drop has yet to be released, you'll want to mark your calendars once it is. Just like almost everything the royal wears, we have a feeling that these pieces, no matter what they are, will sell out within minutes.