The Versatile Shoe Style Meghan Markle Has Been Wearing For Over a Decade

Meghan Markle's style has changed quite a bit over the years — after all, the woman did go from TV actress to full-blown royalty — but, much like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex has some very specific preferences. She frequently wears Givenchy, just like she did on her wedding day, and has been known to snag a few staples from the affordable retailer Everlane. She also tends to keep her footwear classic, often pairing her outfits with simple black pumps.

In fact, reaching for this wardrobe staple is something Meghan has been doing for over a decade — long before Harry came along. We can't blame her: This shoe style is extremely versatile, and complements everything from breezy pants to ball gowns. Ahead, we've rounded up all the ways Meghan has styled her go-to black heels over the years, with photos dating all the way back to 2006.

Meghan Markle often wears black heels for royal events.

They're classic and work with a variety of outfits.

But she's been a fan since her actress days, too.

A red carpet staple!

She styled them with boot-cut jeans in 2006.

Whoa.

And has also used them to complete professional looks.

These shoes mean business.

She knows black heels pair well with something sparkly.

They're the best way to balance things out.

They also work with all-black everything.

A timeless combination.

Once, Meghan wore this shoe style with shorts.

They gave her legs for days.

She's also styled them with wide-leg pants.

They're definitely one of the only shoes that work with these bottoms.

They're the go-to option for structured suits.

Looking pretty and polished.

And when Meghan wears midi-dress, they're the perfect choice as well.

It's definitely Queen-approved.

An easy, breezy summer dress? Black heels.

They're seasonless.

Something to wear to family gatherings? Black heels.

That goes for us non-royals, too.

When styled with cropped pants, they elongate Meghan's legs.

It's a good fashion trick to break out on occassion.

She even dared to wear them while walking through the grass.

Perhaps she should have worn her Castañer Carina wedges in this case.

And while pregnant.

The royal stuck with her signature style while expecting baby Archie.

Meghan also owns a sweet pair of black slingbacks.

For when she wants to switch things up.

This alternative to classic pumps proves to be just as versatile.

They can be styled with the same types of outfits, but have a fun detail in the back.

They even go well with fancy ballgowns.

A true princess moment.

It's safe to say this is one of Meghan's favorite shoe styles.

She even wore another pair of black heels to the The Lion King premiere.

And she's convinced us to invest in a pair of our own.

Thanks for the tip, Meghan!