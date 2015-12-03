Meet Pantone’s Color(s) of the Year 2016: Rose Quartz and Serenity

The experts at Pantone just announced the annual Color of the Year and—big surprise—it’s not one, but a combination of two shades, for the first time ever. Indeed, the color authority chose the combo of soft blue Serenity and the blush pink Rose Quartz. By selecting two soothing, airy pastels, Pantone has a message for us all: Chill out.

“With our hectic lives and the frenzy around us, there is an increasing demand for tranquility,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director. That's just what these hues deliver: Rose Quartz evokes a sunset, budding flower, or flushed cheek, while Serenity conjures an expanse of bleached blue sky. Worn separately, they don't have the same power of calmness as they do when worn together. “Wearing both of these hues at once is like returning to the weightlessness of your youth,” says Eiseman. “The combination of a cool and a warm color brings a sense of balance.”

Wondering where to find this perfectly pastel duo? Scroll down to find inspiration from the runway, red carpet, and more.