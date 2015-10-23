Meet the 7 Recipients of Our First-Ever InStyle Awards

Where do fashion’s biggest moments happen? The red carpet? The runway? On October 26, fashion’s finest hour will take place at the inaugural InStyle Awards, honoring the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as the image makers behind the scenes. During an intimate dinner hosted by Editorial Director Ariel Foxman at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, each honoree will be introduced by a special presenter and will receive custom-designed awards created by fashion illustrator Donald Robertson. Scroll through the list of winners below, and to see exclusive video and images from the event, visit InStyle.com Monday night.