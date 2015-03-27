May Deals & Steals

InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 4:32 pm
The Limited Top
pinterest
20% Off Embellished Top
Polyester-spandex top, the Limited, $17 after discount (originally $21); thelimited.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
David Lawrence
Moonisa Flats
pinterest
20% Off Jeweled Flats
Suede flats with embellished metal cap, Moonisa, $72 after discount (originally $90); moonisa.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
David Lawrence
BCBGeneration Dress
pinterest
20% Off BCBGeneration Cutout Dress
Rayon-nylon twill dress, BCBGeneration, $62 after discount (originally $78); bcbgeneration.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code NEWSITE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Kevin Sweeney
Alex and Ani Bracelets
pinterest
20% Off Delicate Bangles
Gold-toned bracelets, Alex and Ani, From top: $30/set of 3 and $46 after discount (originally $38 and $58); alexandani.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Kevin Sweeney
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 David Lawrence

20% Off Embellished Top

Polyester-spandex top, the Limited, $17 after discount (originally $21); thelimited.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Advertisement
2 of 4 David Lawrence

20% Off Jeweled Flats

Suede flats with embellished metal cap, Moonisa, $72 after discount (originally $90); moonisa.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
3 of 4 Kevin Sweeney

20% Off BCBGeneration Cutout Dress

Rayon-nylon twill dress, BCBGeneration, $62 after discount (originally $78); bcbgeneration.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code NEWSITE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Kevin Sweeney

20% Off Delicate Bangles

Gold-toned bracelets, Alex and Ani, From top: $30/set of 3 and $46 after discount (originally $38 and $58); alexandani.com.

DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!