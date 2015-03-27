May Deals & Steals

whitelogo
InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 4:32 pm
20% Off Embellished Top
Polyester-spandex top, the Limited, $17 after discount (originally $21);
thelimited.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
David Lawrence
20% Off Jeweled Flats
Suede flats with embellished metal cap, Moonisa, $72 after discount (originally $90);
moonisa.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE2
at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
David Lawrence
20% Off BCBGeneration Cutout Dress
Rayon-nylon twill dress, BCBGeneration, $62 after discount (originally $78);
bcbgeneration.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
NEWSITE20
at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Kevin Sweeney
20% Off Delicate Bangles
Gold-toned bracelets, Alex and Ani, From top: $30/set of 3 and $46 after discount (originally $38 and $58);
alexandani.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from April 12th to May 30th.
Kevin Sweeney
