MAY DEALS & STEALS

InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 4:35 pm
EXCLUSIVE Sample Sale Invites from InStyle.com
pinterest
EXCLUSIVE Sample Sale Invites from InStyle.com


GILT.COM Visit gilt.com/instyle

HAUTELOOK.COMhautelook.com

IDEELI.COM Visit ideeli.com and enter the invitation code "INSTYLE"

Courtesy of Gilt, Huate Look and Ideeli
Win a Dream Bedroom Makeover worth $15,000!
pinterest
Win a Dream Bedroom Makeover worth $15,000!
Enter for a chance to win a dream bedroom makeover that includes a consultation with professional interior designer Rebecca Cole; $5,000 cash toward your bedroom makeover; a Sleep Number 5000 bed set and $300 in bedding accessories. Check out selectcomfort.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Sleep Number
Win one of three Vix Swimwear swimsuits
pinterest
Win one of three Vix Swimwear swimsuits
After spending her childhood on Brazilian beaches, designer Paula Hermanny is no stranger to sexy swimwear. She counts on stars like Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Christina Milian, Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria as fans. Check out vixswimwear.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Vix Swimwear
Win one of five Isabella Oliver wrap dresses
pinterest
Win one of five Isabella Oliver wrap dresses
British friends Vanessa Knox-Brien and Baukjen de Swaan Arons teamed up to create a chic maternitiy line for stylish mommies-to-be. Check out isabellaoliver.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Isabella Oliver
Win one of two celebrity-autographed Bebe au Lait nursing covers
pinterest
Win one of two celebrity-autographed Bebe au Lait nursing covers
Known for its award-winning nursing covers, Bebe Au Lait has launched an organic line for eco-conscious mothers. Enter for a chance to win this star-studded nursing cover with autographs from stars like Bridget Moynahan, Ali Landry, Angela Bassett and Denise Richards. Check out bebeaulait.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Bebe Au Lait
Win one of five pairs of Blue Tattoo jeans
pinterest
Win one of five pairs of Blue Tattoo jeans
Inspired by the art of tattoos, this denim line is a favorite of stylish stars like Teri Hatcher, Paris Hilton, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Check out ballantinespr.com/BlueTattoo for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Blue Tattoo
Win one diamond and 18k gold Alexa Garner Sidaris "Evil Eye" pendant from givingtreejewelry.com
pinterest
Win one diamond and 18k gold Alexa Garner Sidaris "Evil Eye" pendant from givingtreejewelry.com
Owned and operated by a mother and daughter team, this online shop also carries fine jewelry from lines like Alexis Bittar, Melissa Joy Manning and Me & Ro. Enter for a chance to win this pendant designed by Alexa Garner Sidaris. Fans of her line include celebs like Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Courteney Cox-Arquette and Eva Mendes. Check out givingtreejewelry.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Giving Tree
Win one of sixteen sets of Belli Pregnancy gift boxes plus 20% off all purchases
pinterest
Win one of sixteen sets of Belli Pregnancy gift boxes plus 20% off all purchases
This pampering skincare line especially made for mommies-to-be has been a favorite of Courteney Cox and Heidi Klum. Brad bought this gift set for Angelina. Check out belliskincare.com for a chance to win plus 20% off all purchases using promo code INSTYLE from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Belli Baby
Win one of 199 Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotions with SPF 15
pinterest
Win one of 199 Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotions with SPF 15
Protect your skin this summer with Lubriderm. Launched in 1999, the Daily Moisture with SPF 15 was the first lotion with SPF on the market and it's still a classic favorite today. Check out lubriderm.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Lubriderm
20% off all purchases on shopintuition.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on shopintuition.com
Owner Jaye Hersh stocks her shelves with only the trendiest pieces and stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Simpson and Lucy Liu flock to her L.A. boutique for its stylish labels and accessories. Check out shopintuition.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Shop Intuition
25% off all orders on starflor.com
pinterest
25% off all orders on starflor.com
Treat your mother to a special arrangement from Starbright Floral Design. Check out starflor.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your order. Please note that the discount does not include the service and delivery fee of $12.50.
Courtesy of Starbright Floral Design
$50 coupon off all purchases on maliamills.com
pinterest
$50 coupon off all purchases on maliamills.com
The N.Y.-based swimwear designer's website offers an extensive line of pieces to suit every shape, size and body. Check out maliamills.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive $50 coupon off your purchases.
Courtesy of Mailia Mills
20% off all purchases on raredevice.net
pinterest
20% off all purchases on raredevice.net
Owned and operated by Rena Tom and Lisa Congdon, this specialty gift shop offers a unique selection of goods-from Catherine Weitzman jewelry to Hayden-Harnett bags and Nooka watches. Check out raredevice.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Rare Device
30% off all purchases on unique-vintage.com
pinterest
30% off all purchases on unique-vintage.com
This California boutique offers a vast selection of vintage pieces and loads of retro frocks from nearly every era. Check out unique-vintage.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Unique Vintage
20% off all purchases on coupdefoudrelingerie.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on coupdefoudrelingerie.com
This French lingerie shop carries fine European designers like Chantelle, Huit and Le Mystere. Visit coupdefoudrelingerie.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Coup de Foudre Lingerie
25% off all purchases on dianiboutique.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on dianiboutique.com
This California boutique offers a line of high-end designer favorites like Marc by Marc Jacobs, See by Chloe and Thakoon. Check out dianiboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Diani Boutique
20% off all purchases from willowst.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases from willowst.com
Owner Lezli Salz-Bradley Burning stocks this New Jersey boutique with pieces from up-and-coming designers like Burning Torch and Graham & Spencer. Check out willowst.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Willow Street
25% off all purchases on swimwearexpress.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on swimwearexpress.com
Find the perfect look to suit your style at swimwearexpress.com. This Miami outpost offers an assortment of designer swimwear from lines like Betsey Johnson, Princesse TamTam and Vix. Check out swimwearexpress.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Swimwear Express
20% off of all purchases on citysoles.com
pinterest
20% off of all purchases on citysoles.com
This Chicago shoe shop stocks its shelves with eclectic and high-end designers like Chie Mihara and Costume National. Check out citysoles.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of City Soles
20% off all purchases on hipundies.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on hipundies.com
Stars like Teri Hatcher, Zhang Ziyi and Patricia Arquette shop at this online lingerie boutique. Check out hipundies.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Hip Undies
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Courtesy of Gilt, Huate Look and Ideeli

EXCLUSIVE Sample Sale Invites from InStyle.com



GILT.COM Visit gilt.com/instyle

HAUTELOOK.COMhautelook.com

IDEELI.COM Visit ideeli.com and enter the invitation code "INSTYLE"

Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy of Sleep Number

Win a Dream Bedroom Makeover worth $15,000!

Enter for a chance to win a dream bedroom makeover that includes a consultation with professional interior designer Rebecca Cole; $5,000 cash toward your bedroom makeover; a Sleep Number 5000 bed set and $300 in bedding accessories. Check out selectcomfort.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
3 of 20 Courtesy of Vix Swimwear

Win one of three Vix Swimwear swimsuits

After spending her childhood on Brazilian beaches, designer Paula Hermanny is no stranger to sexy swimwear. She counts on stars like Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Christina Milian, Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria as fans. Check out vixswimwear.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy of Isabella Oliver

Win one of five Isabella Oliver wrap dresses

British friends Vanessa Knox-Brien and Baukjen de Swaan Arons teamed up to create a chic maternitiy line for stylish mommies-to-be. Check out isabellaoliver.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy of Bebe Au Lait

Win one of two celebrity-autographed Bebe au Lait nursing covers

Known for its award-winning nursing covers, Bebe Au Lait has launched an organic line for eco-conscious mothers. Enter for a chance to win this star-studded nursing cover with autographs from stars like Bridget Moynahan, Ali Landry, Angela Bassett and Denise Richards. Check out bebeaulait.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy of Blue Tattoo

Win one of five pairs of Blue Tattoo jeans

Inspired by the art of tattoos, this denim line is a favorite of stylish stars like Teri Hatcher, Paris Hilton, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Check out ballantinespr.com/BlueTattoo for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy of Giving Tree

Win one diamond and 18k gold Alexa Garner Sidaris "Evil Eye" pendant from givingtreejewelry.com

Owned and operated by a mother and daughter team, this online shop also carries fine jewelry from lines like Alexis Bittar, Melissa Joy Manning and Me & Ro. Enter for a chance to win this pendant designed by Alexa Garner Sidaris. Fans of her line include celebs like Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Courteney Cox-Arquette and Eva Mendes. Check out givingtreejewelry.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy of Belli Baby

Win one of sixteen sets of Belli Pregnancy gift boxes plus 20% off all purchases

This pampering skincare line especially made for mommies-to-be has been a favorite of Courteney Cox and Heidi Klum. Brad bought this gift set for Angelina. Check out belliskincare.com for a chance to win plus 20% off all purchases using promo code INSTYLE from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy of Lubriderm

Win one of 199 Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotions with SPF 15

Protect your skin this summer with Lubriderm. Launched in 1999, the Daily Moisture with SPF 15 was the first lotion with SPF on the market and it's still a classic favorite today. Check out lubriderm.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy of Shop Intuition

20% off all purchases on shopintuition.com

Owner Jaye Hersh stocks her shelves with only the trendiest pieces and stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Simpson and Lucy Liu flock to her L.A. boutique for its stylish labels and accessories. Check out shopintuition.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy of Starbright Floral Design

25% off all orders on starflor.com

Treat your mother to a special arrangement from Starbright Floral Design. Check out starflor.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your order. Please note that the discount does not include the service and delivery fee of $12.50.
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy of Mailia Mills

$50 coupon off all purchases on maliamills.com

The N.Y.-based swimwear designer's website offers an extensive line of pieces to suit every shape, size and body. Check out maliamills.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive $50 coupon off your purchases.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy of Rare Device

20% off all purchases on raredevice.net

Owned and operated by Rena Tom and Lisa Congdon, this specialty gift shop offers a unique selection of goods-from Catherine Weitzman jewelry to Hayden-Harnett bags and Nooka watches. Check out raredevice.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy of Unique Vintage

30% off all purchases on unique-vintage.com

This California boutique offers a vast selection of vintage pieces and loads of retro frocks from nearly every era. Check out unique-vintage.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy of Coup de Foudre Lingerie

20% off all purchases on coupdefoudrelingerie.com

This French lingerie shop carries fine European designers like Chantelle, Huit and Le Mystere. Visit coupdefoudrelingerie.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy of Diani Boutique

25% off all purchases on dianiboutique.com

This California boutique offers a line of high-end designer favorites like Marc by Marc Jacobs, See by Chloe and Thakoon. Check out dianiboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy of Willow Street

20% off all purchases from willowst.com

Owner Lezli Salz-Bradley Burning stocks this New Jersey boutique with pieces from up-and-coming designers like Burning Torch and Graham & Spencer. Check out willowst.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy of Swimwear Express

25% off all purchases on swimwearexpress.com

Find the perfect look to suit your style at swimwearexpress.com. This Miami outpost offers an assortment of designer swimwear from lines like Betsey Johnson, Princesse TamTam and Vix. Check out swimwearexpress.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy of City Soles

20% off of all purchases on citysoles.com

This Chicago shoe shop stocks its shelves with eclectic and high-end designers like Chie Mihara and Costume National. Check out citysoles.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy of Hip Undies

20% off all purchases on hipundies.com

Stars like Teri Hatcher, Zhang Ziyi and Patricia Arquette shop at this online lingerie boutique. Check out hipundies.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!