May Deals & Steals

6 of 29 Courtesy of Sama

20% Off Classic Shades!

Channel a modern Jackie O. with Sama’s understated black frames that boast a surprise flash of teal at the temple.



Japanease zyl and titanium sunglasses in Jet, Sama Eyewear, $420 after discount (originally $525); at Destination Sama, 310-271-1734.



DETAILS

Receive 20% off this item. Use promo code INSTYLE20 when placing your order. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.