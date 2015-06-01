May Deals & Steals

InStyle.com
Jun 01, 2015 @ 3:21 pm
20% Off Chic Accessories!
pinterest
20% Off Chic Accessories!
A well-edited selection of jewelry from top designers Erickson Beamon, House of Harlow and Lucite-loving Alexis Bittar makes Charm & Chain a top online shopping destination.

Lucite and crystal hoops, Alexis Bittar, $180 after discount (originally $225); at charmandchain.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Charm & Chain
20% Off Trendy Rompers!
pinterest
20% Off Trendy Rompers!
Shake up your sundress routine with Laundry by Shelli Segal’s cool one-pieces.

Cotton one-shoulder romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $132 after discount (originally $165); at amazon.com.
Silk charmeuse strapless romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $156 after discount (originally $195); at bloomingdales.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 on amazon.com or INSTYLE20 on bloomingdales.com at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Laundry
20% Off Wardrobe Must-Haves!
pinterest
20% Off Wardrobe Must-Haves!
Gryphon’s striking metallic tank is just one of many posh designs available at Les Nouvelles.

Sequin tank, Gryphon, $276 after discount (originally $345); at shoplesnouvelles.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Les Nouvelles
20% Off Sex and the City Style!
pinterest
20% Off Sex and the City Style!
Add a little Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte to your day with scarves, necklaces and flats inspired by the iconic on-screen ladies.

Crinkled cotton scarf, $32 after discount (originally $39.99); at HBO Shop, hbo.com or 212-512-7467.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Present promo code instyle20 at checkout online or in-store. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of HBO Shop
25% Off Designer Handbags!
pinterest
25% Off Designer Handbags!
StefaniBags.com’s luxurious styles include this bold, Kooba carryall and Botkier’s rainbow-hued snakeskin clutch.

Lambskin bag, Kooba, $356.25 after discount (originally $475); at stefanibags.com.

DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Stefani
20% Off Classic Shades!
pinterest
20% Off Classic Shades!
Channel a modern Jackie O. with Sama’s understated black frames that boast a surprise flash of teal at the temple.

Japanease zyl and titanium sunglasses in Jet, Sama Eyewear, $420 after discount (originally $525); at Destination Sama, 310-271-1734.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Use promo code INSTYLE20 when placing your order. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Sama
20% Off Strappy Shoes!
pinterest
20% Off Strappy Shoes!
Save on two stylish options from Piperlime: a rugged Cynthia Vincent gladiator or Betsey Johnson’s feminine bowed Mary Janes.

Nubuck sandal, Cynthia Vincent, $184 after discount (originally $230); at piperlime.com.
Fabric heel, Betsey Johnson, $120 after discount (originally $150); at piperlime.com.

DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Piperlime
Compact Camera 20% Off!
pinterest
Compact Camera 20% Off!
Capture moments on the go with Samsung’s lightweight megapixel digital model.

TL205 digital camera, Samsung, $143.20 after discount (originally $179); at beachcamera.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Samsung
Embellished Cuff 20% Off!
pinterest
Embellished Cuff 20% Off!
This ornate design dresses up an understated outfit.

Silver-plated cuff with glass and Lucite beads, A.V. Max, $72 after discount (originally $90); at avmaxaccessories.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
15% Off Bright Solids!
pinterest
15% Off Bright Solids!
Michael Stars’s soft, wearable styles include this asymmetric berry-colored dress, striped cardigans and ruffled tanks.

Modal and spandex dress, Michael Stars, $106.25 after discount (originally $125); at michaelstars.com.

DETAILS
Receive 15% off purchases of $100 or more. Enter promo code InStyle at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Michael Stars
20% Off Delicious Treats!
pinterest
20% Off Delicious Treats!
Don’t show up empty handed when you visit friends this summer. Ghirardelli’s gourmet chocolate makes the perfect hostess gift.

Baker’s Gift Box, Ghirardelli, $47.96 after discount (originally $59.95); at ghirardelli.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 17th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Ghiradelli
20% Off Sleek Frames!
pinterest
20% Off Sleek Frames!
Oversize shades bring glamour to even the most basic ensembles.

Plastic sunglasses, Xhilaration, $10.40 after discount (originally $13); at fantas-eyes.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
20% Off Vibrant Fashions!
pinterest
20% Off Vibrant Fashions!
In line with the spring's global trend, this bright, beaded collar makes a statement on its own or paired with Alloy's printed frocks.

Glass bead and metal necklace, Alloy, $15.92 after discount (originally $19.90); at alloy.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INST20A at checkout. Offer valid from April 27th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Alloy
20% Off Fashionable Buds!
pinterest
20% Off Fashionable Buds!
The most stylish hostess will appreciate a Vera Wang-designed floral arrangement from FTD.

Pink hyacinth and spray roses, FTD presents Vera Wang Flowers, $52 after discount (originally $65); at ftd.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of FTD
25% Off All-In-One Palettes!
pinterest
25% Off All-In-One Palettes!
Give your makeup a spring makeover with POP’s soft pastel shadows and shimmering lip-gloss.

Sunny Day Bouquet, POP Beauty, $18.75 after discount (originally $25); at popbeauty.co.uk.

DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Pop
Inscribed Clutch 30% Off!
pinterest
Inscribed Clutch 30% Off!
Inspired by her Lebanese roots, Beirut-native Dareen Hakim incorporates engraved messages, like "happiness" and "my love," on her customizable metal plates.

Leather and brushed gold bag, Dareen Hakim, $206.50 after discount (originally $295); at dareenhakim.com.

DETAILS
Receive 30% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Dareen Hakim
20% Off Timeless Apparel!
pinterest
20% Off Timeless Apparel!
These trousers work for the office with a blazer or on the weekend with a T.

Cotton-Lycra pants, Esprit, $64 after discount (originally $80); at espritshop.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off full price and sale items (offer excludes outlet styles). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Esprit
20% Off Spring Totes!
pinterest
20% Off Spring Totes!
This coral leather-lined purse is perfect for the beach but chic enough to bring to lunch or shopping.

Straw bag, Kate Spade, $236 after discount (originally $295); at ebags.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Ebags
20% Off Cheery Designs!
pinterest
20% Off Cheery Designs!
Shop flirty floral sundresses or sleek satin cocktail attire from Delia*s affordable, youthful collection.

Cotton eyelet dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Rayon floral dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Poly-cotton-spandex rosette dress, Delia*s, $31.60 after discount (originally $39.50); at delias.com.

DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTY20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Delia's
20% Off Statement Belts!
pinterest
20% Off Statement Belts!
Dress up your go-to jeans with an intricately buckled Brave Leather design. Opt for these equestrian-inspired waist-cinchers made from bridle leather, or select an edgy, two-tiered style.

Leather belt, Brave Leather, $80 after discount (originally $100); at braveleather.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Brave Leather
20% Off Cocktail Rings!
pinterest
20% Off Cocktail Rings!
One flash of Adriana Carador’s diamond-encrusted designs and it’s no wonder these bold jewels have become a celebrity favorite.

2.2-total-carat-weight diamonds and pink tourmaline set in gold, Adriana Carador, $4,000 after discount (originally $5,000); at adrianacarador.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any ring purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Adriana Carador
20% Off Cozy Sleepwear!
pinterest
20% Off Cozy Sleepwear!
BedHead’s graphic PJs feature bright, feminine prints like cheetah trimmed in hot pink and a vivid turquoise peacock design.

Cotton and Lycra set, BedHead Pajamas, $84.80 after discount (originally $106); at bedheadpjs.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Bedhead
20% Off Aromatic Skincare!
pinterest
20% Off Aromatic Skincare!
You’ll smell great and look fantastic when you lather with Glowology’s gentle, fragrant soap.

Heavenly Honey Wash, Glowology, $17.60 after discount (originally $22); at noodleandboo.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Glowology
Celeb Wedding - Routh
pinterest
20% Off Sparkling Jewels!
Dress up your best LBD with a classic pair of teardrop earrings or an engraved pendant from Limoges.

CZ set in sterling silver, Limoges Jewelry, $58.40 after discount (originally $73); at limogesjewelry.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code SVINST at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Courtesy of Limoges
20% Off Colorful Satchels!
pinterest
20% Off Colorful Satchels!
Faux snakeskin and tassel details spice up this bohemian cross-body bag.

PVC bags, Nine West, $23.20 after discount (originally $29); at ninewest.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code NWSTYL20 at checkout (cannot be combined another offer). Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st or while supplies last.
Courtesy of Nine West
20% Off Handmade Jewelry!
pinterest
20% Off Handmade Jewelry!
Inspired by a saddle shop in a California ghost town, Henri Lou’s designs are an intriguing blend of rustic materials and natural motifs.

Leather and 24kt gold ring, Henri Lou, $40 after discount (originally $50); at shophenriloujewelry.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code InStyleHL at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Courtesy of Henri Lou
Win Flutter by Jill Golden Jewelry!
pinterest
Win Flutter by Jill Golden Jewelry!
Enter now through May for a chance to win a Moroccan-inspired bangle, geometric cuff or this ‘60s-style necklace.

Wood bead and silver necklace, Flutter by Jill Golden, $250; at shoplesnouvelles.com.

DETAILS
Visit shoplesnouvelles.com for a chance to win one of 3 pieces. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

Courtesy of Les Nouvelles
Win Nicole Miller Metallic Heels!
pinterest
Win Nicole Miller Metallic Heels!
Enter now through May for a chance to win one of 10 pairs.

Leather shoe, Nicole Miller, $325; at iheartheels.com .

DETAILS
Visit iheartheels.com for a chance to win one of 10 pairs. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

Courtesy of Nicole Miller
Win MOR Cosmetics Gift Sets!
pinterest
Win MOR Cosmetics Gift Sets!
Enter now through May for a chance to win both gift sets.

Just In Case body butter gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $30; at morcosmetics.com.
My Sweet Neapolitan soapette gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $25; at morcosmetics.com.

DETAILS
Visit morcosmetics.com for a chance to win 2 of 40 gift sets. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

Courtesy of Mor
1 of 30

Advertisement
1 of 29 Courtesy of Charm & Chain

20% Off Chic Accessories!

A well-edited selection of jewelry from top designers Erickson Beamon, House of Harlow and Lucite-loving Alexis Bittar makes Charm & Chain a top online shopping destination.

Lucite and crystal hoops, Alexis Bittar, $180 after discount (originally $225); at charmandchain.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
2 of 29 Courtesy of Laundry

20% Off Trendy Rompers!

Shake up your sundress routine with Laundry by Shelli Segal’s cool one-pieces.

Cotton one-shoulder romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $132 after discount (originally $165); at amazon.com.
Silk charmeuse strapless romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $156 after discount (originally $195); at bloomingdales.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 on amazon.com or INSTYLE20 on bloomingdales.com at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
3 of 29 Courtesy of Les Nouvelles

20% Off Wardrobe Must-Haves!

Gryphon’s striking metallic tank is just one of many posh designs available at Les Nouvelles.

Sequin tank, Gryphon, $276 after discount (originally $345); at shoplesnouvelles.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
4 of 29 Courtesy of HBO Shop

20% Off Sex and the City Style!

Add a little Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte to your day with scarves, necklaces and flats inspired by the iconic on-screen ladies.

Crinkled cotton scarf, $32 after discount (originally $39.99); at HBO Shop, hbo.com or 212-512-7467.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Present promo code instyle20 at checkout online or in-store. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
5 of 29 Courtesy of Stefani

25% Off Designer Handbags!

StefaniBags.com’s luxurious styles include this bold, Kooba carryall and Botkier’s rainbow-hued snakeskin clutch.

Lambskin bag, Kooba, $356.25 after discount (originally $475); at stefanibags.com.

DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
6 of 29 Courtesy of Sama

20% Off Classic Shades!

Channel a modern Jackie O. with Sama’s understated black frames that boast a surprise flash of teal at the temple.

Japanease zyl and titanium sunglasses in Jet, Sama Eyewear, $420 after discount (originally $525); at Destination Sama, 310-271-1734.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Use promo code INSTYLE20 when placing your order. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
7 of 29 Courtesy of Piperlime

20% Off Strappy Shoes!

Save on two stylish options from Piperlime: a rugged Cynthia Vincent gladiator or Betsey Johnson’s feminine bowed Mary Janes.

Nubuck sandal, Cynthia Vincent, $184 after discount (originally $230); at piperlime.com.
Fabric heel, Betsey Johnson, $120 after discount (originally $150); at piperlime.com.

DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
8 of 29 Courtesy of Samsung

Compact Camera 20% Off!

Capture moments on the go with Samsung’s lightweight megapixel digital model.

TL205 digital camera, Samsung, $143.20 after discount (originally $179); at beachcamera.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
9 of 29 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Embellished Cuff 20% Off!

This ornate design dresses up an understated outfit.

Silver-plated cuff with glass and Lucite beads, A.V. Max, $72 after discount (originally $90); at avmaxaccessories.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
10 of 29 Courtesy of Michael Stars

15% Off Bright Solids!

Michael Stars’s soft, wearable styles include this asymmetric berry-colored dress, striped cardigans and ruffled tanks.

Modal and spandex dress, Michael Stars, $106.25 after discount (originally $125); at michaelstars.com.

DETAILS
Receive 15% off purchases of $100 or more. Enter promo code InStyle at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
11 of 29 Courtesy of Ghiradelli

20% Off Delicious Treats!

Don’t show up empty handed when you visit friends this summer. Ghirardelli’s gourmet chocolate makes the perfect hostess gift.

Baker’s Gift Box, Ghirardelli, $47.96 after discount (originally $59.95); at ghirardelli.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 17th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
12 of 29 Time Inc. Digital Studio

20% Off Sleek Frames!

Oversize shades bring glamour to even the most basic ensembles.

Plastic sunglasses, Xhilaration, $10.40 after discount (originally $13); at fantas-eyes.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
13 of 29 Courtesy of Alloy

20% Off Vibrant Fashions!

In line with the spring's global trend, this bright, beaded collar makes a statement on its own or paired with Alloy's printed frocks.

Glass bead and metal necklace, Alloy, $15.92 after discount (originally $19.90); at alloy.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INST20A at checkout. Offer valid from April 27th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
14 of 29 Courtesy of FTD

20% Off Fashionable Buds!

The most stylish hostess will appreciate a Vera Wang-designed floral arrangement from FTD.

Pink hyacinth and spray roses, FTD presents Vera Wang Flowers, $52 after discount (originally $65); at ftd.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
15 of 29 Courtesy of Pop

25% Off All-In-One Palettes!

Give your makeup a spring makeover with POP’s soft pastel shadows and shimmering lip-gloss.

Sunny Day Bouquet, POP Beauty, $18.75 after discount (originally $25); at popbeauty.co.uk.

DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
16 of 29 Courtesy of Dareen Hakim

Inscribed Clutch 30% Off!

Inspired by her Lebanese roots, Beirut-native Dareen Hakim incorporates engraved messages, like "happiness" and "my love," on her customizable metal plates.

Leather and brushed gold bag, Dareen Hakim, $206.50 after discount (originally $295); at dareenhakim.com.

DETAILS
Receive 30% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
17 of 29 Courtesy of Esprit

20% Off Timeless Apparel!

These trousers work for the office with a blazer or on the weekend with a T.

Cotton-Lycra pants, Esprit, $64 after discount (originally $80); at espritshop.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off full price and sale items (offer excludes outlet styles). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
18 of 29 Courtesy of Ebags

20% Off Spring Totes!

This coral leather-lined purse is perfect for the beach but chic enough to bring to lunch or shopping.

Straw bag, Kate Spade, $236 after discount (originally $295); at ebags.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
19 of 29 Courtesy of Delia's

20% Off Cheery Designs!

Shop flirty floral sundresses or sleek satin cocktail attire from Delia*s affordable, youthful collection.

Cotton eyelet dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Rayon floral dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Poly-cotton-spandex rosette dress, Delia*s, $31.60 after discount (originally $39.50); at delias.com.

DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTY20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
20 of 29 Courtesy of Brave Leather

20% Off Statement Belts!

Dress up your go-to jeans with an intricately buckled Brave Leather design. Opt for these equestrian-inspired waist-cinchers made from bridle leather, or select an edgy, two-tiered style.

Leather belt, Brave Leather, $80 after discount (originally $100); at braveleather.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
21 of 29 Courtesy of Adriana Carador

20% Off Cocktail Rings!

One flash of Adriana Carador’s diamond-encrusted designs and it’s no wonder these bold jewels have become a celebrity favorite.

2.2-total-carat-weight diamonds and pink tourmaline set in gold, Adriana Carador, $4,000 after discount (originally $5,000); at adrianacarador.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any ring purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
22 of 29 Courtesy of Bedhead

20% Off Cozy Sleepwear!

BedHead’s graphic PJs feature bright, feminine prints like cheetah trimmed in hot pink and a vivid turquoise peacock design.

Cotton and Lycra set, BedHead Pajamas, $84.80 after discount (originally $106); at bedheadpjs.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
23 of 29 Courtesy of Glowology

20% Off Aromatic Skincare!

You’ll smell great and look fantastic when you lather with Glowology’s gentle, fragrant soap.

Heavenly Honey Wash, Glowology, $17.60 after discount (originally $22); at noodleandboo.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
24 of 29 Courtesy of Limoges

20% Off Sparkling Jewels!

Dress up your best LBD with a classic pair of teardrop earrings or an engraved pendant from Limoges.

CZ set in sterling silver, Limoges Jewelry, $58.40 after discount (originally $73); at limogesjewelry.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code SVINST at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.

Offer courtesy of savings.com
Advertisement
25 of 29 Courtesy of Nine West

20% Off Colorful Satchels!

Faux snakeskin and tassel details spice up this bohemian cross-body bag.

PVC bags, Nine West, $23.20 after discount (originally $29); at ninewest.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code NWSTYL20 at checkout (cannot be combined another offer). Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st or while supplies last.
Advertisement
26 of 29 Courtesy of Henri Lou

20% Off Handmade Jewelry!

Inspired by a saddle shop in a California ghost town, Henri Lou’s designs are an intriguing blend of rustic materials and natural motifs.

Leather and 24kt gold ring, Henri Lou, $40 after discount (originally $50); at shophenriloujewelry.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code InStyleHL at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Advertisement
27 of 29 Courtesy of Les Nouvelles

Win Flutter by Jill Golden Jewelry!

Enter now through May for a chance to win a Moroccan-inspired bangle, geometric cuff or this ‘60s-style necklace.

Wood bead and silver necklace, Flutter by Jill Golden, $250; at shoplesnouvelles.com.

DETAILS
Visit shoplesnouvelles.com for a chance to win one of 3 pieces. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

Advertisement
28 of 29 Courtesy of Nicole Miller

Win Nicole Miller Metallic Heels!

Enter now through May for a chance to win one of 10 pairs.

Leather shoe, Nicole Miller, $325; at iheartheels.com .

DETAILS
Visit iheartheels.com for a chance to win one of 10 pairs. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

Advertisement
29 of 29 Courtesy of Mor

Win MOR Cosmetics Gift Sets!

Enter now through May for a chance to win both gift sets.

Just In Case body butter gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $30; at morcosmetics.com.
My Sweet Neapolitan soapette gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $25; at morcosmetics.com.

DETAILS
Visit morcosmetics.com for a chance to win 2 of 40 gift sets. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!