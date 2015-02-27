May Deals & Steals

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
May Deals & Steals, madisonlosangeles.com
15% off all regularly priced merchandise on madisonlosangeles.com
This L.A. shop carries coveted designers like Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall and Marc Jacobs. Check out madisonlosangeles.com and use promo code STYL09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 15% off all purchases. Discount applicable to regular price merchandise.
Courtesy of Madison Los Angeles Boutique
25% off this Make Love Not Trash "Flyaway" Tote
25% off this Make Love Not Trash "Flyaway" Tote
Kate Bosworth loves these bags made from all-natural cotton canvas and nontoxic dye. Check out makelovenottrash.com and use promo code styleVIP from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off this Make Love Not Trash "Flyaway" Tote.
May Deals & Steals, Arden B. Necklace
20% off this Arden B. Necklace
Check out ardenb.com from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off this Arden B. necklace.

UPDATE: Due to popular demand, this necklace has sold out online. Instead, browse other jewelry items -buy one, get 50% off a second item.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
May Deals & Steals, La Perla
20% off all full priced merchandise at select La Perla stores
Print out this page and visit a store listed below to receive 20% off all full priced merchandise. The discount is valid from April 24th until May 31st:

Beverly Hills: 433 North Rodeo Drive
Boston: 250 Boylston Street
Miami : The Village of Merrick Park, 342 San Lorenzo Avenue Ste 1020
New York: 425 West 14th Street, 803 Madison Avenue, 93 Greene Street
Chicago: 535 North Michigan Avenue
Las Vegas: The Forum Shop at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. Suite G-5
Atlantic City: La Perla at Water Club Borgata Hotel - Casino & Spa One Borgata Way
Costa Mesa: South Coast Plaza Shopping Center 3333 Bristol Street, Suite 2213

The Cashier Reason Code for this offer is InStyle.com.
Courtesy of La Perla
May Deals & Steals, rachelleigh.com
20% off all purchases on rachelleigh.com
Stars like Leighton Meester, Jessica Biel, and Lauren Conrad are fans. Check out rachelleigh.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Rachel Leigh
May Deals & Steals, brynanicole.com
25% off all purchases on brynanicole.com
Stars like Blake Lively, Michelle Trachtenberg and Paris Hilton are fans. Check out brynanicole.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Bryna Nicole
May Deals & Steals, guyandeva.com
20% off all purchases on guyandeva.com
Stars like Lauren Conrad, Haylie Duff, Christina Milian and Jessica Stroup are fans. Check out guyandeva.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Guy and Eva
May Deals & Steals, shopharmonylane.com
20% off all purchases shopharmonylane.com
Celebs like Eva Longoria Parker, Jessica Alba, Nicky Hilton, Katherine Heigl and Miley Cyrus are fans of this CA shop. Check out shopharmonylane.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Harmony Lane
May Deals & Steals, jimeale.com
30% off all purchases on jimeale.com
Stars like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cameron Diaz are fans. Check out jimeale.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Jimeale
May Deals & Steals, melindamariajewelry.com
40% off all purchases on melindamariajewelry.com
Celebs like Eva Longoria, Hayden Panetierre, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba and Miley Cyrus are fans of this jewelry designer. Check out melindamariajewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 40% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Melinda Maria Jewelry
May Deals & Steals, masboutique.com
20% off all regularly priced merchandise on masboutique.com
This L.A. shop carries up-and-coming designers like Cynthia Vincent, Fremont and Mike & Chris. Check out masboutique.com and use promo code Ramona from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases. Discount applicable to regular price merchandise.
Courtesy of Mas Boutique
May Deals & Steals, shoprumor.com
25% off all purchases on shoprumor.com
This L.A. boutique carries trendy items from lines like Gerard Darel, Gustto and Vita. Check out shoprumor.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Shop Rumor
May Deals & Steals, shopstacia.com
15% off all purchases on shopstacia.com
Star fans of this designer include Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore and Hillary Duff. Check out shopstacia.com and use promo code STYL09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 15% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Stacia Boutique
May Deals & Steals, shopheist.com
20% off all purchases on shopheist.com
This CA shop stocks its shelves with emerging designers like Helmut Lang, Isabel Marant, Rag & Bone. Check out shopheist.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Heist Boutique
May Deals & Steals, cocosshoppe.com
30% off all purchases on cocosshoppe.com
This online shop carries eco-friendly lines like Burning Torch, Edun and Park Vogel. Check out cocosshoppe.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Cocos Shoppe
May Deals & Steals, Paige Denim Packages
Win one of 100 Paige Denim Packages
How fun is this? Paige Denim is releasing its Bright Pair collection of signature skinny jeans and cute, sexy shorts in the same six vivid hues as OPI’s newest nail lacquers. It’s an easy way to add a splash of color to your spring wardrobe as well as your hands and toes. Paige giveaway package includes one pair of OPI/Paige Jeans and a set of six nail polishes. Contest begins on April 24th and entry deadline is May 15, 5pm PST. Only the first 100 entries will receive the giveaway package. One entry per person. Enter giveaway by emailing BrightPair@paigeusa.com. Winners will be notified via email by May 22 to confirm details. Paige Denim will pay for ground shipping within the continental United States only. Offer is non-transferable. No cash value. Cost of package cannot be applied to any other products.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
May Deals & Steals, Jeevice sunglasses giveaway
Win one of 10 Jeevice sunglasses plus 25% off all purchases on jeevice.com.
Stars like Anne Hathaway, Madonna, Katherine Heigl and Lindsay Lohan are fans. Check out jeevice.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st. and use promo code INSTYLE09 to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Jee Vice
May Deals & Steals, RCA Small Wonder HD
Win a RCA Small Wonder HD Video Camera
Capture memories with the Small Wonder HD video camera from RCA. With its convenient sharing functionality, you can edit and share videos online or via e-mail with ease. This also includes a set of Surface camcorder and digital camera cleaning kit-a gadget cleaning solution. Check out rca.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
Courtesy of RCA
May Deals & Steals, 40 Gift Packs from JK Soul Salts
Win one of 40 Gift Packs from JK Soul Salts
Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Brooke Sheilds are fans. Check out jksoulsalts.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
Courtesy of JK Soul Salts
May Deals & Steals, Product
Win one of 100 Pomades from Product plus 25 % off all purchases on thenameisproduct.com
Check out thenameisproduct.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Product
May Deals & Steals, Kathryn Kerrigan
Win one of five pairs of Heatherette shoes from kathrynkerrigan.com
Check out kathrynkerrigan.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
Courtesy of Kathryn Kerrigan
May Deals & Steals, mdskincare.com
Free Detox Duo set with any purchase on mdskincare.com
N.Y.C. dermatologist Dennis Gross just expanded his MD Skincare line to include five organic products for the body. The new releases also contain buzzed-about chelator molecules, which neutralize heavy metals in tap water that can contribute to tissue inflammation and aging. Purchase anything on mdskincare.com and use promo code INSTYLE from April 21st until July 31st to receive a free Detox Duo set with any purchase on mdskincare.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
