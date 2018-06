May: Beach-Ready Beauty

Not ready for summer because of varicose veins? There are a few options, depending on the severity, but in any case, you should consult a doctor to treat them, says Dr. David Bank. Genetics, estrogen, being overweight and jobs or hobbies that have you on your feet all day all contribute to varicose veins, Dr. Bank says: "Whenever possible during the day or at home, get your legs elevated. Gravity will help pull extra blood upward rather than downward." Options to treat veins range from silicone injections to laser treatment to home remedies, like Dr. Hauschka's all-natural Borage pellets (taken orally), which are said to strengthen weakened veins, thereby diminishing their appearance.BUY ONLINE NOW Borage Varicose Vein Relief, Dr. Hauschka, $14; at dr.hauschka.com