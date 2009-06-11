Vote Now For Your Favorite Designer
Courtesy of CFDA; Stan Honda/Getty Images
Get Bella's New Moon Look
Italypress News/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Keds; American Eagle
Estelle Supports Safe Sex… and Shoes!
Courtesy of H&M
Halle Brings Back the Pixie
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
Burberry Sandals for $125
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; Burberry
Christian Louboutins Majorly Marked-Down
Courtesy of outnet.com
Bargain Shopping: Two New Chic & Savvy Lines To Love
Courtesy of Forever 21
Kate Hudson's New Hue
Doug Meszler/SplashNewsOnline.com
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 8 Italypress News/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Keds; American Eagle
Get Bella's New Moon Look
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement