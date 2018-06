If you thought Twitter was anything but chic, think again-Don't expect the dirt on Marc Jacob's baby news, but you can follow in hopes of getting. Clearly embracing the power of the internet, the French brand is also, the Totally Monogram Tote (left), on their website through June 1st. The chic logo bag comes in three sizes and, if we had to guess, a special place for your Blackberry.Get Louis Vuitton updates now at twitter.com/louisvuitton_us -Joyann King