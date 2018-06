She's been in the White House for just over 100 days, but. Need proof? Two First Lady style manuals have already hit the shelves: Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion by Mandi Norwood and Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style from the editors of Fashion Week Daily. While both books are stocked with gorgeous photos, Norwood's tome goes further and: learn how to soften up a stark suit (brooches!), mix vibrant hues (stay in the same color family) and make the most of your height (it's all about posture).Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion, $19.99; buy online now at amazon.com Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style, $6.50; buy online now at fashionweekdaily.com -Betony Toht