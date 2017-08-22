10 Ways to Shop Fall's Major Maximalist Trend

Whoever said less is more clearly hasn't tried her hand at the maximalist trend. Designers went into overdrive for fall collections with bold graphic patterns. Lots of them! This trend is the perfect excuse to kick things up a notch. Simply add graphic designs and wallpaper prints to an already existing wardrobe of basics for an instant fashion update. Your favorite white button-down? Swap it for one with a quirky print! Go ahead, you can wear your heart on your sleeve; or your stars, stripes, and flowers! (And if you're looking for a pair of maximalist earrings to go with your look, we've got you covered there, too.)

