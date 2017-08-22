10 Ways to Shop Fall's Major Maximalist Trend

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Ann Jacoby
Aug 21, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Whoever said less is more clearly hasn't tried her hand at the maximalist trend. Designers went into overdrive for fall collections with bold graphic patterns. Lots of them! This trend is the perfect excuse to kick things up a notch. Simply add graphic designs and wallpaper prints to an already existing wardrobe of basics for an instant fashion update. Your favorite white button-down? Swap it for one with a quirky print! Go ahead, you can wear your heart on your sleeve; or your stars, stripes, and flowers! (And if you're looking for a pair of maximalist earrings to go with your look, we've got you covered there, too.)

VIDEO: Hari Nef Shows Off a Gucci Hat From Her First Major Fashion Show

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands, onamazon.com, and available for digital download now.

1 of 9 Courtesy

ZIMMERMANN PLAYSUIT

Zimmermann $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO DRESS

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

MADEWELL SKIRT

Madewell $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

GANNI PANTS

Ganni $164 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

TOPSHOP SHIRT

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

& OTHER STORIES SHIRT

& Other Stories $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

CHINTI AND PARKER SWEATER

Chinti and Parker $550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

COACH BANDANA

Coach $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

CONVERSE X MARA HOFFMAN HIGH TOPS

Converse $95 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!