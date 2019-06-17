This One Hollywood Party Had SO Much Summer-Layering Inspiration

Image zoom Rodin_Eckenroth/Getty Images

Every night is a good night at the Chateau Marmont — the legendary hotel and watering hole nestled above Sunset Boulevard — and Tuesday was no different. The weather, which had hovered in the high 80s all day, finally broke; by dusk, when celebrities, film industry people, fashion personalities, and the professionally fabulous gathered glasses of Champagne and mingled in the Chateau’s white-rose-dotted courtyard, Los Angeles began to feel positively tolerable, charming, even.

They’d come to celebrate Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian actress who’s attracted recognition for her performances in films like The Night Manager and Windows, her advocacy on behalf of women living in conflict zones, and her physical grace. Max Mara, which co-hosted the event with InStyle, named Debicki as the fashion house’s 2019 Women in Film Face of the Future Award Recipient. Debecki, who exuded glam and ease in a white double-breasted pantsuit and a mint scarf blouse, said the person she was most excited to meet at the party was #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Many of the Hollywood women who showed up to fête Debecki arrived in pairs. Kaitlyn Denver, who stars in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, and Sumaiya Kaveh met on the set of Detroit, which Kaveh produced. “We’ve been best friends ever since,” Denver said. “I don’t know what I would do without her.”

Lake Bell and Lindsey Sloane, who’ve known each other for 17 years and vacation together with their families, echoed that sentiment. In the spirit of the evening, the friends were talking fashion; Bell and Sloane insisted their seasonal style inspiration was self-preservation. “It’s gonna be 100-plus degrees, and I’ll be working all summer,” Bell said. “Flowy and linen-based.” Sloane named the caftan as an indispensable summer solve.

Image zoom Getty Images

Claudia Kim — so striking in a belted, blush Max Mara column that Bell and Sloane literally ceased speaking while she posed for a photo — said she chose that dress because it was fluid and fit for L.A. (The actress and model is based in Seoul.) Midi skirts, however, won’t be in her flowy rotation, Kim said; she’s 5-foot-10, and said midis hit her at an awkward spot. Madelaine Petsch, who wore head-to-toe white, said she’ll be focused on the boyfriend jean this season — but only because she’s shooting Riverdale in Vancouver. “My summer look here is like a bikini,” Petsch said, “and just sitting in bed schvitzing.”

“This is the one time I decided to wear a suit jacket and I’m dying,” Rachel Bilson divulged by the photo booth. “Originally I was going to wear nothing under it”—in the end, she opted for a lace corset—“but I realized that it would be hot and I’d be doing a lot of standing and nobody needs to see all that.” Hayley Magnus, who paired her own black pantsuit with beaded friendship bracelets, threw caution to the wind and skipped the shirt. “I didn’t pick this pantsuit,” she said effervescently. “It picked me.”

Image zoom Getty Images

Magnus wasn’t the only attendee ready to toss the rulebook. Jaime King joked that she’d soon return to her 1996 style of slip dresses over jeans. Rebecca Gayheart gushed over the leather boxer shorts Ambre Dahan, who founded the fashion line SPRWMN, paired with sky-high pumps. “Because I’m from New York, I gravitate toward leather, but in L.A., you don’t need that much leather,” Gayheart said. “I’m obsessed with what Ambre’s doing with SPRWMN leather. Everybody looks good in it.”

LGBTQ advocate and jewelry designer Markus Molinari had perhaps the night’s most memorable look; a colorful vintage sequin sheath capped off with a black button hat and silver glitter tucked inside the top of his ears. “I’m always wearing turbans for summer,” Molinari said, pulling up a photo of a pink number he was taken with. Olivia Wilde, ferociously protected by power publicist Maria Herrera, swept in late in a long black trench.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Even at the Chateau, nights come to an end. DJ Mia Moretti, who’d sparkled the evening with surprises like the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” wound down her set. Partygoers kissed each other’s cheeks and waited for drivers to pick them up. One by one, the cars arrived, and sped off with their suited-up stars inside.