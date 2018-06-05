At Max Mara, Logos, Calligraphy, and Yes, Even More Perfect Pants

Max Mara’s Resort 2019 collection was inspired by the Collezione Maramotti, the private contemporary art collection of the brand’s founder, Achille Maramotti. Housed in Central Italy, the collection includes hundreds of pieces, from art that dates from 1945 to the present, by artists like Francis Bacon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Alex Katz.

Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths focused primarily on the early acquisitions of the collection; specifically that of the avant-garde artists working in Milan, Rome, and Turn—like Burri, Fontana, Manzoni, Novelli, Twombly, Kounellis, Pascali, Calzolari, and Anselmo.

The result: a 40-piece tribute collection of sorts featuring dramatic prints paired with neutrals, a strong emphasis on texture and material (think feathers and stratified burlap), and even a focus on painterly calligraphy. (Because who doesn’t love a logo moment these days?)

Max Mara

“I love Max Mara’s pencil skirts,” said Alexandra Shipp, who will receive the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award this year. “I just adore them. They always look good on me!”

Shipp, known best for her role in X Men: Apocalypse, was in Italy for the show where she fell deeper in love with city of Reggio Emilia after taking long strolls around the town, in addition to hanging out with team Max Mara. “I used to think [Resort] meant we were going on a boat! Now I understand that it means fashion in the “off-season.”

Max Mara

While her favorite looks from the show were pieces on the fancier side (a one-shoulder black floor-length gown and an all white silk number) Shipp prefers casualwear in her everyday life. “Jeans and a shirt,” she says is her go-to uniform. “I like to keep things casual most of the time,” she says of her own personal style.”

Max Mara

Thankfully, there’s plenty of garbs that fits that bill in this collection, too: Like a pair of high-waisted cashmere pants (perfectly paired with a sheer tank and overcoat), which were also shown in blue and cream.

“Max Mara is the type of brand that makes you feel chic and sophisticated,” Shipp continued. “They inspire women to be their truest BOSSLADY, and I’m all about that kind of empowerment.” We’re here for that, too.