10 Maternity Swimsuit Cover-Ups to Get You Through The Summer

When you're pregnant, investing in new pieces can feel like a waste of money. After all, pregnancy is a temporary state (no matter how long the last few weeks drag on). But as much as you might want to make that oversize T-shirt or baggy pair of shorts work for you all summer long, sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and buy a maternity garment.

This is particularly true when it comes to beachwear. When you're expecting, the same bathing suit and coverup just won't cut it anymore. And while the suit is functional, the cover-up can be pure fun. Below, we've rounded up 10 maternity cover-ups that will help you feel instantly polished, no matter your style preference.

Read on to find a maternity cover-up to rock all summer long.

Maternity Natural Stripe Maxi Beach Dress

ASOS $48 SHOP NOW
Striped Maternity Swim Cover Up

Splendid $106 SHOP NOW
Relaxed Fit Maternity Swim Cover-up

Motherhood Maternity $35 SHOP NOW
Relaxed Fit Maternity Swim Cover-up

Jessica Simpson Collection $50 SHOP NOW
Maternity Grace Off The Shoulder Printed Maxi Dress

Boohoo $36 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
Cover 2 Cover Tie Front Kimono Cover Up Dress

Target $30 SHOP NOW
Maternity Lace-Up Swim Cover-Up

A Pea in the Pod $75 SHOP NOW
Beach Kaftan

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
Plus Size Swim Cover-Up

Motherhood Maternity $18 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
Black Maternity Kaftan

Seraphine $79 SHOP NOW

