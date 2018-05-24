10 Maternity Swimsuit Cover-Ups to Get You Through The Summer

When you're pregnant, investing in new pieces can feel like a waste of money. After all, pregnancy is a temporary state (no matter how long the last few weeks drag on). But as much as you might want to make that oversize T-shirt or baggy pair of shorts work for you all summer long, sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and buy a maternity garment.

This is particularly true when it comes to beachwear. When you're expecting, the same bathing suit and coverup just won't cut it anymore. And while the suit is functional, the cover-up can be pure fun. Below, we've rounded up 10 maternity cover-ups that will help you feel instantly polished, no matter your style preference.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Son's Name and Introduce Him in Adorable First Photo

Read on to find a maternity cover-up to rock all summer long.