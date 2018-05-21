14 Sexy Lingerie Pieces That Prove Maternity Wear Isn't Boring

There's this stupid myth that once you become pregnant, you all the sudden have to throw on a boring, nude, shapeless bra. We couldn't disagree more! Pregnancy should not inhibit you from feeling your sexiest, and thanks to some of our favorite retailers, there are several sexy maternity options out there. Below, find some of our favorites to shop right now.

VIDEO: Kat Von D Reveals She Is Pregnant & Already Has a Name Picked Out: 'It's a Boy'