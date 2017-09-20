For mom-to-bes, dressing a changing body and looking cute can be a daunting task. When you're amidst the craziness of expecting a newborn, a stylish wardrobe is probably the last thing on your mind. But Pink Peonies blogger Rachel Parcell shows us that fashion doesn't need to take a backseat during your pregnancy. She effortlessly achieves the perfect balance between style and comfort, so we had to ask for her help.

Read on for Rachel Parcell's tips on dressing cute during pregnancy, and her trendy picks for each look.