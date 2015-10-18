Why Matching Your Shoe to Your Outfit Is a Genius Runway Styling Trick

We've all been there: getting dressed in the morning or for a hot date and having the outfit but not the right accessories to go with. Well, we noticed a nifty stylist trick to emerge from the fall/winter 2015 runways, which is to literally match your shoe print to your outfit.

We spotted the look at Simone Rocha, Temperley London, Antonio Berardi and Christopher Kane (above, left to right) and delighted in its playful attitude. Bonus: This trick is also extremely flattering as it draws the eye downward for a leg-lengthening effect.

While you might be thinking it'll be tough to nail the exact prints of, say, a new multi-print shift dress, bring the runway look to real life with this easy tip: choose classic patterns you already own, like a stripe or leopard print, and style it from head to toe. Read on for more styling pointers on how to pull off this look.

