Sarah Jessica Parker’s Go-To Face Mask Is at Its Lowest Price Ever
Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Richie are also fans.
We can’t go more than 24 hours without getting a news alert that another A-lister stepped out in a Masqd face mask. The L.A.-based brand launched in March to help meet the growing demand for face masks, and in less than one year, it’s managed to amass a celeb fan base that’s equivalent to that of the most established labels out there.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopz, Bella Hadid, Lucy Hale, Olivia Palermo, Sofia Richie, and Nina Dobrev are just a few stars who’ve reached for a Masqd face mask before leaving the house, but the celebs who quite literally rock the brand every day? SJP and Lopez. You’d be hard pressed to find either of them sans their Masqd mask, with Parker’s go-to being a hot-pink ribbed number, and J.Lo’s recent favorite being a crystal-embellished mask for the perfect pop of holiday sparkle. The best part is that both of the celeb-loved styles are the most affordable they’ve ever been.
That’s all because of Masqd’s huge Christmas sale — its biggest of the year. Masqd’s Black Friday sale offered shoppers 30 percent off its assortment of face masks and mask chains, its Cyber Monday Sale went up to 40 percent, and now, for a final bang, Masqd is offering 45 percent off everything (yes, that also means sale items!) until Sunday.
Shop now: $8 (Originally $20); masqd.com
Thanks to the additional 45 percent savings, Masqd’s face masks are the cheapest they’ve ever been. They typically retail anywhere from $20 to $25, but now you can scoop them up for as low as $8. We’ll take four.
Whether you’re looking for an ultra-glam number for your New Year’s Eve celebration or a sleek, simple pick that’ll go with everything in your wardrobe, Masqd has it all. Shop our favorites below.
Shop now: $14 (Originally $25); masqd.com
Shop now: $14 (Originally $25); masqd.com
Shop now: $13 (Originally $24); masqd.com
Shop now: $13 (Originally $24); masqd.com