Hollywood's Favorite KN95 Face Masks Are on Major Sale
It might be time to take out that trusty face mask again — or, better yet, scoop up some new packs while they're on major sale — because mask mandates are starting to go back into effect across the country as coronavirus cases rise. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it might be time for everyone, even the vaccinated, to consider wearing a mask in crowded places. Well, good thing Hollywood's favorite brand for stylish disposable and KN95 options is offering up to 65 percent off sitewide right now, so you can swiftly stock up without breaking the bank.
Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Lopez all have one thing in common — yes, they have amazing style, but we're actually talking about the fact that they have been wearing Maskc's stylish disposable face masks on repeat since last year. They reached for them throughout the entirety of 2020, and they're still wearing them this summer because they're just that good.
Maskc has disposable options for kids and adults, as well as durable KN95 styles for adults (we recommend having a mix of both depending on the day's activities!). Celebs have worn the disposable and the KN95 options, and styles from both categories regularly sell out, likely due to a strong Hollywood backing. The brand's classic neutral variety pack sold out a total of 12 times last year, and its blush-toned KN95 masks went in and out of stock five times since launching this spring.
The brand's disposable face masks, which have been worn by Holmes, Duff, and J.Lo, have a three-layer design that includes a durable outer layer, a soft, moisture wicking interior that's easy on your skin, and a melt-blown center that filters out particles. Its FDA-approved KN95 masks, favorites of Hadid, Teigen, and Sophie Turner, offer extra protection, with a five-layer design that includes three center layers that work together to block bacteria, plus a non-woven exterior and a soft interior that won't irritate the skin.
Most of Maskc's face masks are on super sale right now, and the prices are some of the lowest we've seen in months. Stock up below, and stay safe!