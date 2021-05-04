These Pretty KN95 Face Masks Are Taking Over Hollywood — So I Put Them to the Test
There’s something about spring and summer, especially this year, that has me eager to whip up my cutest, most colorful outfits yet. Maybe it’s because we were cooped up for most of 2020 and starving for happier looks, or maybe it’s because the warmer weather tends to have that effect on our wardrobes, but regardless of the reason, one thing’s for certain: Bright hues are going to be everywhere this season, and I’m here for it.
It’s only fitting that colorful face masks are blowing up. A slew of celebrities started wearing poppy-hued KN95s last month; first there was Elsa Hosk, then Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Sophie Richie followed suit, so I, of course, had to try them out. The cute KN95s that seemingly took over Hollywood overnight were from Maskc, a celeb- and editor-loved mask brand known for its trendy disposable options, so I wasn’t super surprised when I learned the same label was behind these bright-hued KN95s.
I also wasn’t surprised by how good they were when I had the chance to test them out. The brand rep sent me an assortment of colored styles, and while they easily passed the style test (not to mention they boosted my mood just by looking at them), would they pass the wear test?
I had high hopes for these KN95s because I was already a fan of Maskc’s classic disposable face masks, but after the first few hours of wear, they blew my expectations out of the water. They were incredibly comfy thanks to the ultra-soft inner layer that didn’t itch or irritate my sensitive skin, and they were so easy to breathe in, even though they have a super protective five-layer design. The ear straps didn’t hurt after hours-long wear and the bendable nose wire, which actually formed to the shape of my nose, ensured the mask stayed put. Worth noting: These KN95s are Food and Drug Administration-approved, too, as they come from Dongguan Pan American Electronics Co., Ltd., an FDA-authorized KN95 manufacturer.
Because I always let my sister and mom in on my latest discoveries, I gave both of them a Maskc KN95 to put to the test — and these weren’t just easy wear tests, either. They really put them to work, my mom for her nine-hour long retail shift and my sister for her four-hour flight back to Los Angeles.
My mom’s review? “I love these!” she texted me after a few hours. “They feel really nice, they’re easy to breathe, and my co-workers now want them, too!” My sister’s review was similar. Prior to boarding her flight, she told me over the phone, “These are really good, so lightweight, and I love that there’s so much space between the mask and my mouth,” she said, praising its structured design. Both my mom and sister also wear glasses, and these Maskc KN95s didn’t steam up their lenses.
If you want to refresh your face mask collection for the new season, these heavy duty-yet-cute KN95s are sure to be a great pick. Bonus: They’re 25 percent off right now. Simply apply the code MOM at checkout to save $9.