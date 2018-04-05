Mary Louise Parker, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mandy Moore Are Officially In the Fashion Biz

We’ve got three fantastic reasons to put socially responsible leather goods brand Parker Clay on your radar right now: Mary Louise Parker, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mandy Moore. This month the actresses are bringing their star power to a collection of goes-with-everything handbags (think a buttery caramel tote and a roomy brandy bucket silhouette) inspired by and named after each of their mothers.

For Parker, who personally called on her friends Goldberg and Moore to help with the project, this initiative hits especially close to home. Her adopted daughter, Caroline Aberash, was born in Ethiopia, where all of Parker Clay's offerings are thoughtfully sourced through and produced by local craftsmen, several of whom the actress connected with in person while visiting the label's factory in Africa.

Parker and her daughter tour the Parker Clay factory, Courtesy

“Going to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to meet the men and woman behind these gorgeous products was indescribable,” she says. “Typically the artisans behind a product are forgotten, but at Parker Clay they are celebrated. They are the motivation for why this company exists.”

Parker and the Parker Clay team in Ethiopia, Courtesy

Like the everything else on the Parker Clay menu (which includes other handbags and lifestyle items (a number are created by women working with non-profit Ellilta International to leave the country's commercial sex trade for skilled jobs) sales of these limited-edition styles foster a sustainable economy in developing areas by creating long term employment with fair wages and full benefits.

Of course, there's another major draw as well: The pieces are super cute and make much better Mother’s Day gifts than a drugstore box of chocolates—and are conveniently available for pre-order right now. Or advice? Buy two. That way you won't have to borrow.

Scroll down to see and shop the styles now—and visit ParkerClay.com to learn more about the company’s incredible mission.

Mimi shoulder bag, $238; parkerclay.com.

Emma bag, $218; parkerclay.com.

Caroline Tote, $208; parkerclay.com.

Emma bag, $218; parkerclay.com.