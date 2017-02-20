The Most Exciting Prints from Mary Katrantzou's Fall 2017 Collection 

Estrop/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 20, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Mary Katrantzou has given us reason to smile when thinking about dressing for the fall season. There's no need to stick to dark colors and heavy fabrics when battling cold, darker days. Katrantzou brings us beautiful prints, including pink and yellow coats, romantic dresses and intricately beaded looks complete with Disney movie references. We've highlighted the 7 most exciting prints from the show.

1 of 7 Estrop/Getty

Mary Katrantzou's Fall 2017 Collection 

2 of 7 Estrop/Getty

3 of 7 Estrop/Getty

4 of 7 Estrop/Getty

5 of 7 Estrop/Getty

6 of 7 Estrop/Getty

7 of 7 Estrop/Getty

