Mary-Kate Olsen Found a New Way to Wear a Cardigan and It's Blowing Our Minds

Image zoom Getty Images

Cardigans have been trending for a bit now, and while we fully support Bella Hadid’s sexy, single-buttoned way to wear them, Mary-Kate Olsen has another styling idea to try ASAP.

Spotted in NYC on Tuesday (and participating in a habit we don't condone), the designer wore a red zip-up hoodie, black structured pants, black sandals, and round sunglasses, and completed her outfit with a cardigan around her waist. However, it was the way she wore the piece that made us do a double-take. Rather than knotting the sleeves like one would expect, Olsen slipped her body through the neck hole and buttoned up the bottom to keep it in place.

Image zoom Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

It was a layering trick we'd never thought of before, and one made us wonder how else we could wear this wardrobe staple. Olsen didn't even need statement pants, to be honest; her sweater acted just like a skirt, and without the slacks, she'd have yet another interesting look.

We'll definitely keep this one in mind ahead of fall, along with her idea for how to dress up comfy pants.